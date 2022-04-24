Okeke Chibuikem

Credibility remains a serious operational challenge for many business corporations in Nigeria. Customer experiences continue to receive low ratings as many of them groan under below-par services, from banking to telecommunications.

But young entrepreneurs are proving to be the game-changers. Clairhub, a budding cryptocurrency company founded by visionary Okeke Chibuikem Sinclair, is not only changing the narrative in giving customers unforgettable experiences, but it is building on its acceptability due to its professional services.

Moments Clairhub has left with customers who trade on the platform continue to make the difference, despite being a young enterprise but one that is fast gaining attention and recognition.

“If a client is not satisfied with our business relationship, we have customer reps ready to assist and take notes of said complaints to better the customer’s experience”, the founder of Clairhub said.

“At Clairhub, we have established our name as a trusted and reliable crypto trader, that is why our customer base is growing by the day.”

Continuing, the founder of Clairhub said, “We don’t just buy or sell crypto for customers, Clairhub also help manage customers’ digital assets and we organise cryptocurrency trading training for them as well.”

On how Clairhub has been able to fight off hackers and scammers to protect the interest of its clients and maintain top-level services, the digital entrepreneur disclosed that the company conducts regular software updates to keep out intruders.

“I started this business because of the high rate of scammers and business with an unfavorable rate and customer service. Risks might include new government rules, volatile rates, hacks, etc.

“Clairhub is an enterprise aimed at bringing ease and transparency to people looking to exchange their cryptocurrency for cash as well as reliable social media services.

“Updating the necessary platforms and software with which we conduct transactions to prevent hacks”, he also stated.

To further deepen its first-class services, Clairhub is launching its own application for a better customer experience.

“I’m looking to launch my app since we’re handling a lot of orders manually we’d want customers to be able to swap coins using our app,” Okeke Sinclair revealed recently.