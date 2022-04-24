By Dayo Johnson

The City College, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, in affiliation with Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, AAUA, Ondo State, has matriculated 265 students in degree and post-graduate diploma in education for the 2020/2021 academic session.

They took the matriculation oath to become undergraduates of the City College, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, which was approved to run Degree programmes in Education courses in affiliation with AAUA

The Vice Chancelllor of AAUA, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, while speaking at the College Hall, assured the matriculating students that all the courses on offer were fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Represented by the Dean of Education, Prof. Moshood Hassan, the Vice Chancellor cautioned the new students against anti-social vices, saying the institution would not hesitate to determine the studentship of offenders.

lge added that the matriculants have become students of the University, though they will take their lectures at the Mararaba campus of the College.

The Vice Chancelllor added that the curriculum, examinations, grading and supervision of their course work would be diligently carried out by officers of the University.

He urged them to guard their admission jealously, noting that they were among the few chosen after a fair and rigorous screenings of the many candidates who sought admission into the various courses of the Institution.

Earlier, the University Registrar, Mr. Gbenga Arajulu, represented by the Deputy Registrar, Academic Affairs, Barr. Grace Babalola administered the Matriculation Oath on the new students.

Present at the ceremony were the Director of the University’s Institute of Education, Dr. Olusegun Owolewa; Proprietor of the College, Pastor Amu Idogho; Provost, Mr. Edet Nkereuwem; Registrar, Mr. Idika Erukpe; Bursar, Mrs. Beatrice Soyink, and the Director of Degree Programmes, Mr. Mark Akagu, among other dignitaries.