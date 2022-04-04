ON Wednesday, March 22, 2022, a viral video of an inferno under the Apongbon section of the Eko Bridge, Lagos emerged.

The fire consumed the goods, containers and junk under the bridge, thus severely compromising that section of the flyover bridge into Victoria Island.

As a result, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had ordered all occupants and traders under all bridges to vacate within seven days. On Monday, March 27, 2022, the traders and squatters on getting wind of the Governor’s plan to visit and assess the damage, mobilised for a protest to persuade the government to rethink or look for an alternative arrangement to enable them continue to earn a living.

We commend the Governor for standing his ground that all occupied under-bridges must be cleared. We hope he will overcome the emotional blackmail and even threats by hoodlums to clear and sanitise the soft underbellies of our bridges. Most of them were built by the Federal Government when Lagos was still the capital of the Federation.It is unfortunate that over the years, especially after the Federal Capital was transferred to Abuja, the LASG and the various local councils allowed these bridges to be occupied by people who built shanties under them.

The most prominent of these under-bridge hideouts are at Oshodi, Ikeja, Ojuelegba, Apongbon, Liverpool Road, Apapa; Ijora, Iganmu and a host of others.

These places have been converted to use by traders, mechanics, commercial vehicle operators, food vendors and dwelling places for beggars and homeless people. They are some of the dirtiest spots in the city where lots of crimes are perpetrated.

The fire incident that compromised a major bridge way into the main Lagos Business District is a direct threat against the economic and social well-being of the state and the country at large. To prevent a reoccurrence, all the squatters must go.

It is unfortunate that crooked government officials had somewhat “legitimised” the illegal occupancy of these under-bridges by allocating space and extracting rents from the squatters.

It is for this reason and the sake of governance with a human face that we advocate for a planned and orderly relocation of the squatters involved in legitimate businesses such as traders and mechanics. Commercial vehicle operators must be moved to motor parks.

We call on the Federal Ministry of Works to liaise with the Lagos State and Ogun State governments in clearing the Long Bridge inward and out of Lagos of the thousands of squatters because of the security risk they pose. Also, the squalid situation could lead to disease outbreaks.

In civilised climes, bridges, apart from facilitating transportation, are also city beautifiers. They are not supposed to be the dens of robbers, terrorists, weed-smoking hoodlums, homes for the homeless, markets or dumpsites.

Our own must not be different.

Vanguard News Nigeria