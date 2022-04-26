Gov Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA—A political group, Dapo Abiodun Mandate, yesterday, issued a N50 million cheque to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State for the purchase of his Nomination and Expression of Interest forms, to enable him to pursue his second term in office.

Speaking at a press conference held at the country home of Governor Abiodun in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, the convener of the group, Biyi Adeleye, said: “The donation was the right thing to do, given the unprecedented achievements of the governor in the last three years.

“The donation also serves as an endorsement of the governor’s second term bid in office.”

Adeleye, who is also a Special Adviser to Abiodun on Political Affairs said: “Abiodun must be given all the support he needs to complete the good works he has started in the state.

“The governor had touched every part of the state with developmental projects and must be encouraged to not only complete the projects but also do more for the people of the state.

“We are members of Dapo Abiodun Mandate Group. Having watched and worked with Governor Dapo Abiodun over the last few years, we have realised that his government enjoys total approval from God and the good people of Ogun State, having demonstrated that his government is a divine and deliberate government to right the wrong of the past administration, by not only concentrating all projects and efforts in one region or senatorial district, leaving the rest untouched.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun has touched all the Senatorial districts, every local government in Ogun State.

“Hence, the Dapo Abiodun Mandate as a group is compelled to purchase the nomination and expression of interest forms for our principal in endorsement of his second term in office, having made us proud as a silent achiever who works his talks by not promising to do everything, but doing everything he has promised.”

