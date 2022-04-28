.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Governor Bala Mohammed Presidential Campaign has urged the People’s Democratic Party to discourage its aspirants from engaging in self-destructive campaigns against each other.

The spokesman for the organization, Prof . Udenta Udenta, made the appeal at a media briefing in Abuja, on Thursday.

He said this against the backdrop of alleged disparaging remarks made against his principal by Senator Ehigie Uzamere.

“The PDP must reign in those using uncouth language against other aspirants. We must not provide ammunition for opponents to use against us during the main campaign. “

He described the Bauchi State Governor as the most prepared among aspirants seeking to lead Nigeria come 2023.

He noted that Mohammed has a Nigeria first agenda in all facets of national development.

Udenta explained that having retired as a Director in the public service, served as Senator, and now Governor, “Sen. Bala Mohammed is the most prepared for the task of providing leadership for Nigeria at the highest level.”

According to him, his principal has from

the composition of his team demonstrated a willingness to reach out to Nigerians across socio-political, ethnic and religious divides to rebuild Nigeria and give it a new sense of direction.

The campaign expressed delight that members of the Peoples Democratic Party, as well as leaders across party lines, are building a consensus to give Mohammed a chance to lead.

