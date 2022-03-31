By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has said that it will carry out a holistic investigation into why the Super Eagles lost the march against the Black Stars of Ghana in an attempt to qualify for this year’s World Cup.

According to the Senate, board room politics contributed to Nigeria being edged out.

The match was played on Tuesday at the M.K.O Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Speaking with Journalists yesterday, Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports and Your Development, Senator Obinna Ogba, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi Central said that its very painful and disheartening that Nigerian flag will not fly in Qatar.

Ogba said, “It is unfortunate. We want to carry out a holistic investigation to what exactly happened. I need to look into the details of what happened. You don’t expect me to start apportioning blames like others.

“So many things are involved. The area I am disappointed in, is the board room politics. It seems we did not get the board room right. We have not gotten it right.

I sympathise with Nigerians, all the hopes were dashed. Including the players because so many of them cannot play again in the world cup. Within four years they will age out.

“The best thing we will have to do is for us to go back to our local league and start building our local league. We need to start looking at the younger players.

“We need to invest in grassroots development because when we focus on all these ready made, the whole system needs to be reorganized.

“Government property destroyed, it’s really a pity. That stadium cost a lot of money to bring it back.”

