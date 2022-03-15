The Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), Monday gave reason the national grid collapsed.

Recall that the National Power Grid collapsed yesterday leaving the entire country without electricity supply.

Reacting, the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) blamed poor management of the grid by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) as one the factors responsible for low power generation in the country.

The GenCos said most of their turbines have been damaged by inefficient management of the grid.

APGC Executive Secretary, Mrs. Joy Ogaji said: “The GenCos are supposed to start and stop at most 20 times a year but in Nigeria, the GenCos start and stop 365 days every year and this wear and tear are affecting the plants which causes maintenance issues at a time when they should be optimal.

“Last year GenCos engaged an expert to investigate these issues, it was found that the ramp down and ramp up has affected the turbines. For instance, Siemens has told Geregu to shut down the machines because if the start-stop continues it will destroy the three turbines until after maintenance. General Electric has also notified Calabar on similar issue and awaiting maintenance.”