By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command has warned those trying to incite young people on a second Endsars protest to be ready to face to full weight of the law stressing that it will ensure utmost professionalism on the part of its officers in the discharge of their duties.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Irene Ugbo made this known while addressing some journalists in Calabar on Friday adding that they have received several reports tilting towards inciting young people in the state to carry out a second protest against the police.

Irene however warned that the Command will not fold its arm and watch hoodlums take a second advantage of the people as anyone caught will be made the face the full weight of the law.

According to her, there was a distress call from the MCC junction few days ago and a tactical unit responded immediately, in the process some young men were questioned in the process and the matter was resolved amicably after questioning.

She said: ” We received distress calls about an ongoing robbery in a particular location along MCC, Highway and Ikot Ansa our tactical unit responded immediately, in the same vein some young men numbering about 5 were seen in a vehicle they claimed their car was bad and could not start it, our men decided to take them in because they discovered nothing was actually wrong with the vehicle.

“Perhaps, it was an electrical fault, because the said vehicle was driven and not towed to the Command office of the tactical unit, as intelligent officers, they decided to delay them in a bid to allow other units on patrol comb the areas where the report incident was reported.

“Also the said location has a lot of banks, we are on red alert following incidents of bullion van, a bank robbery that has become incessant in some parts of the country, so any suspicious move must be checked, apart from that there was a distress call from the exact location they were picked up from.

“We want to use this medium to warm those who want to use this avenue as an opportunity to carry out a second EndSars protest to beware, we are at alert, anyone caught will face the full weight of the law, we are also mindful that law-abiding citizens have rights and they must be protected, we, therefore, implore anyone who feels his rights were violated to approach my office accordingly.

“We will not allow a second Endsars protest in Calabar or any part of the state, never again. We also want to assure the public that our offices and men will always conduct themselves in the utmost professional manner, no officer would be allowed to molest, harass or brutalize anyone on CP Aminu Alhassan’s watch,” she said.

