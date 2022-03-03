The Nigerian Army has advised the public to disregard a fake online recruitment portal being circulated on social media and other platforms advertising recruitment of candidates into its 83 Regular Recruit Intake.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, gave the advice in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said there was no ongoing recruitment in the Nigerian army as published in the fake portal.

According to him, the information is false, misleading and aimed at defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

“The general public is therefore enjoined to be weary of fake online recruitment vendors who are desperately hunting for victims.

“Please note that recruitment advertisements placed by the Nigerian army are usually published in national dailies.

“We advise members of the public to shun the portal in its entirety including the link to the fake portal in circulation which is: https://recruitment.army.mil.ng/darrr,” he said.

