By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri Correspondents chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State has rolled out programmes for its NUJ week with governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the Special Guest of Honour, former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and a former Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi as guests speakers.

Chairman of the chapel , Mr Okies Okpomo in a statement said the event with the theme “2023 General Election and Security”, would be a week long., adding it will commence on March 19 to 23, this year .

” The event would climax on 23rd at the Casa de Pedro Hotel in Effurun near Warri, Delta State.”

“The chapel would visit Orphanages on Saturday, March 19th. And it will be would be closely followed by a novelty football match on Monday, March 21st.

“.

The lecture and award would be chaired by Amb. Godknows Igali, former Federal Permanent Secretary and former Nigeria Ambassador to Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

“Governor Okowa will be the Special Guest of Honour while the duo of Dr. Uduaghan and Olorogun(Barr.) Kenneth Gbagi, former Minister of State for Education will be the Guest Speakers.

“Uduaghan will speak on the topic: “2023 Elections and Roles of the Media” while Gbagi will deliver lecture on “Security Challenges Ahead of 2023 Elections and way Forward,” he said.

“The royal fathers of the day include: Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, his counterpart, HRM, Dr. Emmanuel Sideso, Abe 1, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom.”

“HRM, Monday Whiskey, Udurhie 1, Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom and HRM Mathew Egbi, Owahwa 11, Okobaro of Ughievwen kingdom.”