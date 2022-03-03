Agbonifo

By Agboju Anthony

It is difficult to describe the person of Agbonifo Eghosa in a single dimension because he is a man of numerous parts. He means different things to different people, depending on the dimension of him you have access to.

To his immediate family, he is the best Daddy any child could pray for.The best husband any single lady will wish for, and the best son any mother could ever pray for. The type of brother every sister would want to have.

The reason is simple. He places extreme priority on his family and he can sacrifice everything to make them comfortable and have a good life.

To his friends and business associates, he is the partner you can rely on when the chips are down. He stands with you under the sun and in the rain, in stormy waters and in the deserts. Even when your shadow abandons you at night, be rest assured that Etek as he is fondly called, will still be right beside you, walking the whole journey with you.

He is self-motivated, perhaps he learnt that while growing up being the only son in the family. His passion for growth is contagious and he loves taking the path less taken. The characteristic traits of great people

When he delved into politics after his success in business, many wrote him off. “Politics is not luxury goods”, they mocked. But with sheer determination and resilience, he got his party’s ticket and gave the incumbent a run for his money.

Despite the sour taste the election left in his mouth, he did not remain in the trenches mourning, rather he picked his map and went for the next target.

With a charming smile and a lovable personality, he is a jolly good fellow.

In a couple of weeks, he will be rounding off an MSc in Luxury and Fashion Management, from the prestigious Paris School of Business in France. This is to further equip him for business and leadership.

His knack for knowledge and growth is outstanding.

His constituents who he initially strived to represent at the State House of Assembly are already reaching out to him to step in and run again.

Did I mention that he is a philanthropist par excellence? He gives from his lack. No matter how little, Etek is always ready to share. This is not to say, he is perfect, but he does everything humanly possible to be a gentleman.

Agboju Asemota writes from Oredo West Constituency of Edo State.