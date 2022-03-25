Presidency: Consensus talks not meant to exclude Atiku — Saraki

By Dirisu Yakubu

Immediate past President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has dismissed insinuations in some quarters that talks of producing a consensus presidential candidate for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was targeted at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.



Saraki recently met with Governors Bala Muhammed and Aminu Tambuwal, who, like the former Senate President, are vying for the PDP sole presidential ticket, with a view to agreeing to produce a consensus candidate.



Asked if the meeting was aimed at working against Atiku, Saraki said: “Those making such insinuations are mischievous who never see any good out of anything. We are not shutting anybody out. As we said, we are going to see him (Atiku).



“We are going to see other aspirants. There are other aspirants in the party. This is not about shutting anybody out. It is about uniting everybody with the interests of this country. And you will see when we begin to move around, but we are not limited to anybody.’’



Saraki noted that talks on the possibility of producing a consensus presidential candidate would continue, saying: “The next meeting we are going to have again will be in Sokoto, which the governor of Sokoto will host. We want to inform you that we had good discussions.



“The more we meet, the more we continue to share our views about the importance of the unity of our party, because we believe it is only PDP that has the solutions to help us get out of the problems we are in today.”

