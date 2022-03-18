The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Osaseyi Foundation, Mr Richard Osaseyi on Friday the 18th of March, paid a courtesy call on the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello at his Abuja residence.

The meeting was centered on human capital development, community development, and youth participation in politics. Encomiums were showered on Governor Yahaya Bello for his sacrificial role to lead Nigerian youth out of obscurity and old-age governance; which has been a major setback for the country’s development and growth across board.

Mr Osaseyi specifically appreciated the governor for choosing to challenge the status quo and for standing the gap for millions of Nigerian Youth whose voices are not or never heard by the powerful one percent who has been in the country’s helms of affairs since independence.

The business tycoon and philanthropist also uses the opportunity to identify with millions of Nigerian Youth clamouring for His Excellency to accept to run for Presidency come 2023 and noted that having a Governor Yahaya Bello contesting for President will not only position Nigerian youth in their rightful place in the corridor of power but also give a clearer chance to the youth constituency to take back what is rightfully theirs as we approach the ballot in the coming months.

On community development, Mr Osaseyi appreciated Governor Yahaya Bello for making rural development a necessity for his administration; as rural communities across the state have been enjoying robust transformational growth in terms of road construction, empowerment schemes, and poverty alleviation initiatives. He applauded His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello on behalf of his community, Okoro Gbede, and Ijumu Local Government at large, for carrying youths in his constituency along in implementing the blueprint of the New Direction Government.

His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello while responding, appreciated Mr Osaseyi for his identifying with his administration, and uses the opportunity to admonish other illustrious sons and daughters of the State to see the need to identify and work with the government of their State to bring about a collective and harmonious development across the state.

Mr Richard Osaseyi who is popularly known for his philanthropic acts cutting across youth empowerment, education, and provisions of basic amenities for his community and environs, pledged his undiluted and unfiltered support to the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello and his future aspirations.

Present at the meeting were the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pharm. Jamiu Abdulkareem Asuku, the Director-General of GYB2PYB Support Group, Dr. Oladele John Nihi, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Empowerment (West), Hon. Ibikunle Amodu Abubakar, and other top Government officials.

Vanguard News Nigeria