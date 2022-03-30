By Prince Osuagwu

Smartphone maker, OPPO Nigeria at the weekend bolstered the Nigerian smartphone market with a new, mid-range device, A96.

The device promises to cater for the new entrants who wish to join the smartphone league in a big way, just as it serves the upwardly mobile, middle income earners who not only want to make fashion statement, but also express their love for quality mobile gadgets.

OPPO said it deliberately designed the device to bridge the gap between the mid and upper class phone users.

A96 is equipped with the 5000mAh long-lasting battery and 33W SUPERVOOC flash charging. It is complemented by the OPPO glow design that allows the phone to resist scratch and fingerprint defacing.

Its 6.59-inch 90Hz colour-rich punch-hole display with 96 per cent wide color gamut is managed by the self-developed adaptive refresh rate technology, and together, they deliver an immersive viewing experience.

Other captivating features embedded in the OPPOA96 include the all-day AI eye comfort which enhances the screen visibility in bright or dim environments based on the levels of ambient light. The display now covers more of the color spectrum, making image colors even truer, richer, and more captivating. It also features a 6.59-inch 90Hz colour-rich punch-hole display with 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 1080×2412 FHD resolution.

OPPO deliberately moved the A96’s fingerprint sensor to the side of the phone so as to create a slimmer, more premium look and feel.

The 5000mAh battery allows users to text on WhatsApp for up to 15 hours while 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging gives users more flexibility with a 30-minute charge providing 55 per cent of battery power.

For efficient battery usage, OPPO features Super Power-Saving Mode on the phone. Other power-saving strategies, such as CPU frequency adjustment and backlight regulation adopt specific apps to extend battery life.

The device also features Optimized Night Charging, which allows the phone’s AI to learn the user’s sleep patterns and schedule a segmented battery charging plan during the nighttime.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Mobile Platform, A96 delivers an exceptionally smooth user experience with the 8GB + 256GB large memory and storage. This is complemented by RAM Expansion which gives the OPPO A96 an extra boost to performance and storage, meaning better multi-tasking and smoother experience, and extra storage via SD cards expansion to preserve more photos and videos. OPPO A96 carries a 16MP Front Camera, for gorgeous portrait shots.

No wonder, Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria, Jennifer Okorhi, says: “We are indeed pleased to have created a phone that screams affordable luxury for customers. This device is jam-packed with amazing features carefully thought out to provide customers with the very best at an insanely affordable price.”