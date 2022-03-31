.

ABEOKUTA—Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse, yesterday, predicted that Ogun State would soon join the oil-producing states, as oil and other petrol-carbon products would be discovered in the state.

The monarch said this when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Dapo Abiodun at the Presidential Lodge, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Olu said Ogun State has all it takes to be an oil-producing state, just like the states in the Niger Delta.

His words: “When our forefathers left the waterside to where we are now, they scooped the water and, when they got to Warri, they dropped the water there.

When they came back to the waterside, they also scooped water from Warri and dropped it at the waterside, and since we have oil in Warri, I am sure oil is also here.

I want to predict that very soon, the oil will be discovered in this state and you will also join us in that club. When this happens, I will be here to celebrate with you.”

He explained that his visit was to identify with the Yoruba people, as Warri people regard themselves as part of the Yoruba stock.

He said: “We are looking forward to building the history that exists between our people and the people of Yoruba Nation. Now more than ever, Nigerians need to go back, understand, appreciate their roots, history and where they came from and, in doing that, Nigerians will find that truly we are so intertwined and interwoven.

“We are the same, and I think from that sense, we will be able to develop a stronger sense of unity, a strong sense of what it is to be Nigerians.”

In his remarks, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, who accompanied the Olu of Warri on the visit, said Nigerians are one and same people no matter where they come from, stressing the need for all Nigerians to promote their culture and work towards a united country.

In his response, Governor Abiodun urged Nigerians to see themselves as people with common ancestry, history and therefore work towards a peaceful and united country.

The governor said: “We are from the same ancestry. We have a lot of things in common and are closely related to deep cultural affiliation. A Warri man speaks like a typical Yoruba man and this shows that despite the distance between us, we are the same person.

“Even though people moved and settled in different parts of the country, we are connected one way or the other, and this should be the essence of our unity.”

