By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Rector of the Ogun State Institute of Technology, Engr. (Dr.) Olufunke Akinkurolere has been appointed as the Acting Chairman, Council of Heads of Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology in Nigeria (COHEADS).

The appointment followed the expiration of the tenure of Architect Muhammad Sani Aliyu as the Chairman and Rector of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, on January 28, 2022.

The Council at its 147th meeting on January 25, had unanimously agreed that Engr. Akinkurolere be appointed to occupy the position in an acting capacity.

According to a letter signed by the Council’s Secretary-General, Masud Elelu, on February 14, the Rector would hold the position pending the election of a substantive Chairman for COHEADS.

The letter addressed to Akinkurolere reads: “Please be informed that at the 147th meeting of the council held on Tuesday 25th, January 2022, members unanimously resolved that you be appointed as Acting Chairman of COHEADS.

“This is the sequel to the expiration of the tenure of office of Architect Muhammad Sani Aliyu as Chairman and Rector of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi, effective 28 January 2022.

“I am by this letter informing you officially of your appointment as the Ag. Chairman of COHEADS, effective 28 January 2022, until a substantive Chairman, is elected.

“On behalf of the executive members of the COHEADS, please accept my congratulations.

“Wish you a successful tenure in office.”

Speaking to newsmen, Akinkurolere said she accepted the new appointment in good faith, promising to work towards repositioning the council.

She appreciated Governor Dapo Abiodun for giving Ogun higher learning institutions and their heads the opportunity to excel among their counterparts in the nation.

Engr. Akinkurolere said she would use this appointment to contribute her quota to the progress of tertiary education in Nigeria and also galvanise her colleagues in the Council of Heads of Polytechnics and Colleges of Education in Nigeria to drive growth in the educational sector in particular the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).

Vanguard News Nigeria