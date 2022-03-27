.

By – Joy Mazoje

Nigerian music stars were fixed to perform at Afro Nation and some of the artists are Rema, Davido, Yemi Alade, Olamide, Naira Marley and others.

So many music lovers had the time of their lives at the just concluded Afro Nation concert held in Puerto Rico.

As video emerges online showing the Nigerian stars’ performances made wave as they got the crowd jubilates in merriment all through the concert in Puerto Rico.

30BG boss, Davido storms the stage and gave the crowd a memorable performance that would last a lifetime as they all sang along to his music.

Davido who was also on stage alongside his hype man, Special Spesh, wowed the crowd with a spectacular show.

Another top Nigerian musician Naira Marley gets fans singing and doing the leg work dance after he took to the stage. The singer who performed his hit tracks Soapy as well as Opotoyi in the viral video that went online. The crowd could be heard screaming at the top of their voices.

One of Nigeria’s top female singers Yemi Alade wowed the fans as she graced the stage with her energetic performance in her glamorous Eastern or South African attire as she got the crowd singing and dancing alongside as she sings.

YBNL boss, Olamide took to the and started teaching the crowd his famous dance steps. He was one of the top stars who represented at the Afro Nation event. The YBNL boss took to the stage with his hit song, Shakiti Bobo as they cheered him while performing.

However, the humongous crowd which was filled with people from various parts of the world, all sang along and danced with Shakiti Bobo crooner.

Talented young Nigerian singer Rema, also did the country proud after getting the Puerto Ricans to sing along to his songs. The Marvin Record star thrilled the audience with some of his hit songs such as Lady and Dumebi, Woman. Rema however drops the mic after he saw how the crowd admirably sang along to his songs.

Reactions from Social media users came in torrents after videos from the Afro Nation concert in Puerto Rico made the rounds, as scores praised the top Nigerian singers who made it a great show as they poured out their praises to the artists saying “I smile and appreciate the hard work of these guys when i see what Afrobeats is doing worldwide. Long may afrobeat reign.” While others couldn’t hide their feelings by saying “These guys are really making us proud just bad government… may God help us .”