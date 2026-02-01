Grammys 2026: Full list of winners

Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga on Sunday are among the early Grammy award winners as music’s biggest night got under way in Los Angeles with dozens of prizes handed out before the televised marquee event.
Lamar jumped out to an early lead with three trophies in the rap categories, while Lady Gaga won for best dance pop recording and Bad Bunny snapped up a gramophone for best global music performance.
All three are angling to make history by taking home the gala’s most coveted award, Album of the Year, for the first time.
Lamar, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, had nine nominations going into Sunday, the most of any artist, on the strength of his album “GNX.”
The 38-year-old California native, who won five Grammys last year thanks to his smash diss track “Not Like Us,” is also up for Record and Song of the Year for “Luther” featuring R&B artist SZA.
Pop chameleon Lady Gaga and Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny also are competing in all three top categories.
Also nominated for Album of the Year are: pop princess Sabrina Carpenter; R&B singer-songwriter Leon Thomas; Tyler, the Creator; hip-hop duo Clipse (Pusha T and Malice); and pop superstar Justin Bieber — with his first studio effort in four years.
Lady Gaga, Bieber, Carpenter and Bruno Mars are set to lead a starry list of performers that also includes Lauryn Hill and a tribute to late rocker Ozzy Osbourne featuring Post Malone.
The majority of the 95 awards are handed out at a pre-gala ceremony before the televised broadcast.
“Golden” from the Netflix animated smash hit “KPop Demon Hunters” won the prize for best song written for visual media, and top Oscar nominee “Sinners” won two soundtrack awards.
Joni Mitchell — one of several attendees wearing an “ICE OUT” pin in protest at US President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown — took a prize for best historical album before the main event begins at 5:00 pm (0100 GMT Monday).
Best dance/electronic recording
- Winner: Tame Impala – End Of Summer
- Disclosure & Anderson .Paak – No Cap
- Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap
- Kaytranada – Space Invader
- Skrillex – Voltage
Best dance/electronic album
- Winner: FKA Twigs – Eusexua
- Fred again.. – Ten Days
- PinkPantheress – Fancy That
- Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale / Exhale
- Skrillex – F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3
Best dance/pop recording
- Winner: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Bluest Flame
- Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
- PinkPantheress – Illegal
Best traditional pop vocal album
- Winner: Laufey – A Matter Of Time
- Laila Biali – Wintersongs
- Jennifer Hudson – The Gift Of Love
- Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Who Believes In Angels?
- Lady Gaga – Harlequin
- Barbra Streisand – The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2
Latin
Best Latin pop album
- Winner: Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera
- Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra
- Andrés Cepeda – Bogotá (Deluxe)
- Karol G – Tropicoqueta
- Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y ahora qué?
Best música urbana album
- Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- J Balvin – Mixteip
- Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado
- Nicki Nicole – Naiki
- Trueno – Eub Deluxe
- Yandel – Sinfónico (En Vivo)
Rock and metal
Best rock performance
- Winner: Yungblud ft Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II – Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning
- Amyl and The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
- Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
- Turnstile – Never Enough
- Hayley Williams – Mirtazapine
Best rock song
- Winner: Nine Inch Nails – As Alive As You Need Me To Be
- Sleep Token – Caramel
- Hayley Williams – Glum
- Turnstile – Never Enough
- Yungblud – Zombie
Best rock album
- Winner: Turnstile – Never Enough
- Deftones – Private Music
- Haim – I Quit
- Linkin Park – From Zero
- Yungblud – Idols
Best alternative music album
- Winner: The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
- Bon Iver – Sable, Fable
- Tyler, The Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass
- Wet Leg – Moisturizer
- Hayley Williams – Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party
Best alternative music performance
- Winner: The Cure – Alone
- Bon Iver – Everything Is Peaceful Love
- Turnstile – Seein’ Stars
- Wet Leg – Mangetout
- Hayley Williams – Parachute
Best metal performance
- Winner: Turnstile – Birds
- Dream Theater – Night Terror
- Ghost – Lachryma
- Sleep Token – Emergence
- Spiritbox – Soft Spine
Rap
Best rap performance
- Winner: Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams – Chains & Whips
- Cardi B – Outside
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Kendrick Lamar feat Lefty Gunplay – TV Off
- Tyler, The Creator feat Teezo Touchdown – Darling, I
Best melodic rap performance
- Winner: Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther
- Fridayy feat Meek Mill – Proud Of Me
- JID feat Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack – Wholeheartedly
- Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon feat Rapsody – WeMaj
- Partynextdoor & Drake – Somebody Loves Me
Best rap song
- Winner: Kendrick Lamar feat Lefty Gunplay – TV Off
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat John Legend & Voices of Fire – The Birds Don’t Sing
- Tyler, The Creator feat GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne – Sticky
- GloRilla – TGIF
Best rap album
- Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – Let God Sort Em Out
- GloRilla – Glorious
- JID – God Does Like Ugly
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Tyler, The Creator – Chromakopia
Country
Best country solo performance
- Winner: Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used To Be
- Tyler Childers – Nose On The Grindstone
- Shaboozey – Good News
- Zach Top – I Never Lie
- Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
Best country duo/group performance
- Shaboozey & Jelly Roll – Amen
- Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton – A Song To Sing
- Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson – Trailblazer
- Margo Price & Tyler Childers – Love Me Like You Used To Do
- George Strait & Chris Stapleton – Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame
Best country song
- Winner: Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List
- Shaboozey – Good News
- Zach Top – I Never Lie
- Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
- Chris Stapleton – A Song To Sing
Best contemporary country album
- Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns
- Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter
- Eric Church – Evangeline vs The Machine
- Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
- Miranda Lambert – Postcards From Texas
R&B and Afrobeats
Best R&B performance
- Winner: Kehlani – Folded
- Justin Bieber – Yukon
- Chris Brown feat Bryson Tiller – It Depends
- Leon Thomas – Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)
- Summer Walker – Heart Of A Woman
Best R&B song
- Winner: Kehlani – Folded
- Summer Walker – Heart Of A Woman
- Chris Brown feat Bryson Tiller – It Depends
- Durand Bernarr – Overqualified
- Leon Thomas – Yes It Is
Best R&B album
- Winner: Leon Thomas – Mutt
- Giveon – Beloved
- Coco Jones – Why Not More?
- Ledisi – The Crown
- Teyana Taylor – Escape Room
Best African music performance
- Winner: Tyla – Push 2 Start
- Burna Boy – Love
- Davido feat Omah Lay – With You
- Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – Hope & Love
- Ayra Starr feat Wizkid – Gimme Dat
Production and songwriting
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Winner: Cirkut (Lady Gaga, Rosé, Jade)
- Dan Auerbach
- Dijon
- Blake Mills
- Sounwave
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Winner: Amy Allen (Rosé, Jennie, Sabrina Carpenter)
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Tobias Jesso Jr
- Laura Veltz
Film and TV
Best comedy album
- Bill Burr – Drop Dead Years
- Sarah Silverman – PostMortem
- Ali Wong – Single Lady
- Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was
- Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
- Winner: Sinners – Various artists
- A Complete Unknown – Timothée Chalamet
- F1 The Album – Various artists
- K-Pop Demon Hunters – Various artists
- Wicked – Various artists
Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and televison)
- Winner: Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
- John Powell – How To Train Your Dragon
- Theodore Shapiro – Severance: Season 2
- John Powell & Stephen Schwartz – Wicked
- Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media
- Winner: Austin Wintory – Sword of the Sea
- Pinar Toprak – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires
- Wilbert Roget II – Helldivers 2
- Gordy Haab – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget II – Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune
Best song written for visual media
- Winner: Huntr/x – Golden (From K-Pop Demon Hunters)
- Nine Inch Nails – As Alive As You Need Me To Be (From Tron: Ares)
- Miles Caton – I Lied To You (From Sinners)
- Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Never Too Late (From Elton John: Never Too Late)
- Jayme Lawson – Pale Pale Moon (From Sinners)
- Rod Wave – Sinners (From Sinners)
Best audiobook narration
- Kathy Garver – Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story
- Trevor Noah – Into The Uncut Grass
- Ketanji Brown Jackson – Lovely One: A Memoir
- Dalai Lama – Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama
- Fab Morvan – You Know It’s True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli
Best music video
- Winner: Doechii – Anxiety
- Sade – Young Lion
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Clipse – So Be It
- OK Go – Love
Best music film
- Winner: John Williams – Music by John Williams
- Devo – Devo
- Raye – Live at the Albert Hall
- Diane Warren – Relentless
- Pharrell Williams – Piece By Piece
Jazz and classical
Best jazz vocal album
- Winner: Samara Joy – Portrait
- Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental
- Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell – We Insist 2025!
- Michael Mayo – Fly
- Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth – Live at Vic’s Las Vegas
Best jazz instrumental album
- Winner: Sullivan Fortner feat Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore – Southern Nights
- Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Trilogy 3 (Live)
- Branford Marsalis Quartet – Belonging
- John Patitucci feat Chris Potter & Brian Blade – Spirit Fall
- Yellowjackets – Fasten Up
Best alternative jazz album
- Winner: Nate Smith – Live-Action
- Ambrose Akinmusire – Honey from a Winter Stone
- Robert Glasper – Keys To The City Volume One
- Brad Mehldau – Ride Into The Sun
- Immanuel Wilkins – Blues Blood
Best jazz performance
- Winner: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (Live)
- Lakecia Benjamin feat Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield – Noble Rise
- Samara Joy – Peace Of Mind/Dreams Come True
- Michael Mayo – Four
- Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth – All Stars Lead To You (Live)
Best musical theatre album
- Winner: Buena Vista Social Club
- Death Becomes Her
- Gypsy
- Just In Time
- Maybe Happy Ending
Best opera recording
- Winner: Heggie: Intelligence – Kwamé Ryan, conductor (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)
- Huang Ruo: An American Soldier – Carolyn Kuan, conductor (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)
- Kouyoumdjian – Adoration Alan Pierson, conductor (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)
- O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead – Elaine Kelly (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)
- Tesori: Grounded – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)
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