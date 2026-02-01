Grammys 2026: Full list of winners

Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga on Sunday are among the early Grammy award winners as music’s biggest night got under way in Los Angeles with dozens of prizes handed out before the televised marquee event.

Lamar jumped out to an early lead with three trophies in the rap categories, while Lady Gaga won for best dance pop recording and Bad Bunny snapped up a gramophone for best global music performance.

All three are angling to make history by taking home the gala’s most coveted award, Album of the Year, for the first time.

Lamar, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, had nine nominations going into Sunday, the most of any artist, on the strength of his album “GNX.”

The 38-year-old California native, who won five Grammys last year thanks to his smash diss track “Not Like Us,” is also up for Record and Song of the Year for “Luther” featuring R&B artist SZA.

Pop chameleon Lady Gaga and Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny also are competing in all three top categories.

Also nominated for Album of the Year are: pop princess Sabrina Carpenter; R&B singer-songwriter Leon Thomas; Tyler, the Creator; hip-hop duo Clipse (Pusha T and Malice); and pop superstar Justin Bieber — with his first studio effort in four years.

Lady Gaga, Bieber, Carpenter and Bruno Mars are set to lead a starry list of performers that also includes Lauryn Hill and a tribute to late rocker Ozzy Osbourne featuring Post Malone.

The majority of the 95 awards are handed out at a pre-gala ceremony before the televised broadcast.

“Golden” from the Netflix animated smash hit “KPop Demon Hunters” won the prize for best song written for visual media, and top Oscar nominee “Sinners” won two soundtrack awards.

Joni Mitchell — one of several attendees wearing an “ICE OUT” pin in protest at US President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown — took a prize for best historical album before the main event begins at 5:00 pm (0100 GMT Monday).

Best dance/electronic recording

Winner: Tame Impala – End Of Summer

Disclosure & Anderson .Paak – No Cap

Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap

Kaytranada – Space Invader

Skrillex – Voltage

Best dance/electronic album

Winner: FKA Twigs – Eusexua

Fred again.. – Ten Days

PinkPantheress – Fancy That

Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale / Exhale

Skrillex – F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3

Best dance/pop recording

Winner: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Bluest Flame

Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching

PinkPantheress – Illegal

Best traditional pop vocal album

Winner: Laufey – A Matter Of Time

Laila Biali – Wintersongs

Jennifer Hudson – The Gift Of Love

Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Who Believes In Angels?

Lady Gaga – Harlequin

Barbra Streisand – The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2

Latin

Best Latin pop album

Winner: Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera

Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra

Andrés Cepeda – Bogotá (Deluxe)

Karol G – Tropicoqueta

Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y ahora qué?

Best música urbana album

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

J Balvin – Mixteip

Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado

Nicki Nicole – Naiki

Trueno – Eub Deluxe

Yandel – Sinfónico (En Vivo)

Rock and metal

Best rock performance

Winner: Yungblud ft Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II – Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning

Amyl and The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That

Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine

Turnstile – Never Enough

Hayley Williams – Mirtazapine

Best rock song

Winner: Nine Inch Nails – As Alive As You Need Me To Be

Sleep Token – Caramel

Hayley Williams – Glum

Turnstile – Never Enough

Yungblud – Zombie

Best rock album

Winner: Turnstile – Never Enough

Deftones – Private Music

Haim – I Quit

Linkin Park – From Zero

Yungblud – Idols

Best alternative music album

Winner: The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World

Bon Iver – Sable, Fable

Tyler, The Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass

Wet Leg – Moisturizer

Hayley Williams – Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party

Best alternative music performance

Winner: The Cure – Alone

Bon Iver – Everything Is Peaceful Love

Turnstile – Seein’ Stars

Wet Leg – Mangetout

Hayley Williams – Parachute

Best metal performance

Winner: Turnstile – Birds

Dream Theater – Night Terror

Ghost – Lachryma

Sleep Token – Emergence

Spiritbox – Soft Spine

Rap

Best rap performance

Winner: Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams – Chains & Whips

Cardi B – Outside

Doechii – Anxiety

Kendrick Lamar feat Lefty Gunplay – TV Off

Tyler, The Creator feat Teezo Touchdown – Darling, I

Best melodic rap performance

Winner: Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther

Fridayy feat Meek Mill – Proud Of Me

JID feat Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack – Wholeheartedly

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon feat Rapsody – WeMaj

Partynextdoor & Drake – Somebody Loves Me

Best rap song

Winner: Kendrick Lamar feat Lefty Gunplay – TV Off

Doechii – Anxiety

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat John Legend & Voices of Fire – The Birds Don’t Sing

Tyler, The Creator feat GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne – Sticky

GloRilla – TGIF

Best rap album

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – Let God Sort Em Out

GloRilla – Glorious

JID – God Does Like Ugly

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Tyler, The Creator – Chromakopia

Country

Best country solo performance

Winner: Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used To Be

Tyler Childers – Nose On The Grindstone

Shaboozey – Good News

Zach Top – I Never Lie

Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo

Best country duo/group performance

Shaboozey & Jelly Roll – Amen

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton – A Song To Sing

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson – Trailblazer

Margo Price & Tyler Childers – Love Me Like You Used To Do

George Strait & Chris Stapleton – Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame

Best country song

Winner: Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List

Shaboozey – Good News

Zach Top – I Never Lie

Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo

Chris Stapleton – A Song To Sing

Best contemporary country album

Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns

Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter

Eric Church – Evangeline vs The Machine

Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

Miranda Lambert – Postcards From Texas

R&B and Afrobeats

Best R&B performance

Winner: Kehlani – Folded

Justin Bieber – Yukon

Chris Brown feat Bryson Tiller – It Depends

Leon Thomas – Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)

Summer Walker – Heart Of A Woman

Best R&B song

Winner: Kehlani – Folded

Summer Walker – Heart Of A Woman

Chris Brown feat Bryson Tiller – It Depends

Durand Bernarr – Overqualified

Leon Thomas – Yes It Is

Best R&B album

Winner: Leon Thomas – Mutt

Giveon – Beloved

Coco Jones – Why Not More?

Ledisi – The Crown

Teyana Taylor – Escape Room

Best African music performance

Winner: Tyla – Push 2 Start

Burna Boy – Love

Davido feat Omah Lay – With You

Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – Hope & Love

Ayra Starr feat Wizkid – Gimme Dat

Production and songwriting

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Winner: Cirkut (Lady Gaga, Rosé, Jade)

(Lady Gaga, Rosé, Jade) Dan Auerbach

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Winner: Amy Allen (Rosé, Jennie, Sabrina Carpenter)

(Rosé, Jennie, Sabrina Carpenter) Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr

Laura Veltz

Film and TV

Best comedy album

Bill Burr – Drop Dead Years

Sarah Silverman – PostMortem

Ali Wong – Single Lady

Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was

Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Winner: Sinners – Various artists

A Complete Unknown – Timothée Chalamet

F1 The Album – Various artists

K-Pop Demon Hunters – Various artists

Wicked – Various artists

Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and televison)

Winner: Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

John Powell – How To Train Your Dragon

Theodore Shapiro – Severance: Season 2

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz – Wicked

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media

Winner: Austin Wintory – Sword of the Sea

Pinar Toprak – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires

Wilbert Roget II – Helldivers 2

Gordy Haab – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget II – Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune

Best song written for visual media

Winner: Huntr/x – Golden (From K-Pop Demon Hunters)

Nine Inch Nails – As Alive As You Need Me To Be (From Tron: Ares)

Miles Caton – I Lied To You (From Sinners)

Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Never Too Late (From Elton John: Never Too Late)

Jayme Lawson – Pale Pale Moon (From Sinners)

Rod Wave – Sinners (From Sinners)

Best audiobook narration

Kathy Garver – Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story

Trevor Noah – Into The Uncut Grass

Ketanji Brown Jackson – Lovely One: A Memoir

Dalai Lama – Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama

Fab Morvan – You Know It’s True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli

Best music video

Winner: Doechii – Anxiety

Sade – Young Lion

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Clipse – So Be It

OK Go – Love

Best music film

Winner: John Williams – Music by John Williams

Devo – Devo

Raye – Live at the Albert Hall

Diane Warren – Relentless

Pharrell Williams – Piece By Piece

Jazz and classical

Best jazz vocal album

Winner: Samara Joy – Portrait

Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental

Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell – We Insist 2025!

Michael Mayo – Fly

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth – Live at Vic’s Las Vegas

Best jazz instrumental album

Winner: Sullivan Fortner feat Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore – Southern Nights

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Trilogy 3 (Live)

Branford Marsalis Quartet – Belonging

John Patitucci feat Chris Potter & Brian Blade – Spirit Fall

Yellowjackets – Fasten Up

Best alternative jazz album

Winner: Nate Smith – Live-Action

Ambrose Akinmusire – Honey from a Winter Stone

Robert Glasper – Keys To The City Volume One

Brad Mehldau – Ride Into The Sun

Immanuel Wilkins – Blues Blood

Best jazz performance

Winner: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (Live)

Lakecia Benjamin feat Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield – Noble Rise

Samara Joy – Peace Of Mind/Dreams Come True

Michael Mayo – Four

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth – All Stars Lead To You (Live)

Best musical theatre album

Winner: Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just In Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Best opera recording

Winner: Heggie: Intelligence – Kwamé Ryan, conductor (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)

Huang Ruo: An American Soldier – Carolyn Kuan, conductor (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)

Kouyoumdjian – Adoration Alan Pierson, conductor (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)

O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead – Elaine Kelly (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)

Tesori: Grounded – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)

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