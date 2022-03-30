By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Member representing Langtang North/Langtang South in the National Assembly, Beni Lar has empowered about 400 members of her constituency from the 33 federal wards which make up the constituency.

Although the lawmaker has done this in the past years, the recent gesture is the first in the year 2022.

Distributing the items to mostly the women and youths at Pangna, Langtang North local government area, she reiterated her desire to see a greater percentage of her constituency being gainfully employed and creating opportunities for others to benefit.

Her words, “Every year we do empowerment, training to our youths and women three or four times a year. Very soon farming season will come and we will be doing more empowerment in that regard aside from adding value to those with skills and those who have no skills, we empower them to get one.

“My desire and prayer at all times are that nobody will be idle in Langtang North and Langtang South. That all our youths will find something doing with their hands and not be used as thugs for political violence.”

On the forthcoming general elections, she warned against violent conduct saying, “… especially in Langtang North and Langtang South, anyone that raises his hands to cause injury to another person in the name of politics should be arrested. We should not allow such people to walk on the streets of Langtang North and South introducing violence to our peaceful constituency.

“PDP is a legacy that Baba, Chief Solomon Lar the founder of the party has left for us in Langtang North and Langtang South. Baba left us a legacy of emancipation, he was an Emancipator, emancipating people from oppression…

“God has used us to bring development to this constituency. Through this Office, we have lobbied for Plateau people to be gainfully employed in various Government Ministries and Agencies. Many of our youths who have worked with us on this dream are gainfully employed, some have been trained by various Agencies and some are doing well in their chosen fields, thousands more are coming again.”

Earlier, the embattled Chairman of Langtang North, Joshua Laven appreciated the lawmaker for raising the bar for any politician who will step forward to contest the position, stating as she seeks reelection in 2023, “Nobody will dare you, they are ganging up, they are still looking for a candidate that will match you at this moment, and this shows that your constituency has raised the bar that before anyone would want to take over this position, they will ask him questions upon questions.”

Apart from cash donations, motorcycles were also distributed to ease transportation problems in the rural areas.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker visited the site of the ongoing Incubation Centre project of the National Board of Technology Incubation (NBTI) Abuja located in Mabudi, Langtang South local government area.

There was a fire outbreak at the facility and the lawmaker who facilitated the project assured that despite the setback, it would be completed to address the issue of human capital development through various entrepreneurial skills.

The project is for the development of laboratories, workshops, and incubation units and was allegedly set ablaze by yet to be identified persons.

Lohpon Nimfah who helped to put out the fire alongside other locals used their urine to quench the fire due to the lack of water in the area.

His word, “At about 8 pm on Sunday we were told that fire is on the Incubation Centre and we ran to this place, there was no water. One of us had to remove his shirt and everybody was told to urinate on the shirt. After urinating, the shirt became wet so we placed it on any burning wood and brushed it until the fire went off before those who went for water arrived.”

He called on the government to put a mini fire station for a project of that nature while security personnel is deployed to the site until it is completed and commissioned for use.