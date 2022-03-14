By Joy Mazoje

Husband to popular Dancer, writer and singer, Korra Obidi has revealed that he is the father of their two kids.

Justin Dean claims that the doctor had accused Korra of cheating in their marriage.

The doctor who announced that he will be divorcing the dancer, also said he was tired of the lack of accountability and her narcissistic behavior.

In a recent post, Justin apologised for calling Korra a chronic cheat.

Dean however, said his wife only cheated in the beginning of their marriage and he forgave her.

“The comments I made about Kora Obidi being a chronic cheater were inaccurate, she only cheated in the beginning of the relationship. Every other thing said is true,” he said in the apology video.

“This is my apology to the Obidi family about chronic cheating claims @korraobido and @nancyumeh_ and her dad (Papa). All posts about the children not being mine are false.

“June and Athena are my children and I love them. I’ll be there for them everyday, even if I’m not married to Korra,” he concluded.