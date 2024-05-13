‘Korra, Justin be parent to your kids’ — Kenyan musician Akothee gives co-parenting tips

By Precious Osadebe

Kenyan musician and businesswoman, Esther Akoth, better known as Akothee, has criticized Nigerian singer Korra Obidi and her ex-husband Justin for their harmful effects on their co-parenting of their children.

Recall that Korra Korra Obidi recently cried out to the public to donate funds for legal fees as her husband submitted a court order for their kids not to be posted on social media for content.

She recounted how the pair introduced their whole lives online, including their children, but unfortunately, they broke up.

However, Akothee underlined that neither of them needed to get sober because they were both toxic.

She went on to say that it is unhealthy for the two of them to be at war while counselling Korra to make peace with her estranged husband, and begged him to leave her alone for the sake of the kids.

She wrote, “KORA & JUSTINE BE PARENTS TO YOUR CHILDREN AND STOP THIS YOKOZUNA DRAMA💔

“Kora is a dancer who went viral because of her flexibility and could still dance at 9 months. The support and the couple goals they shared with her husband built a certain emotional relationship with their fan base. They introduced their whole life, including giving birth, right on social media. Their children are being raised on social media, but unfortunately, like any other relationship, they broke up💔.

“The only problem I have is that why are they both this Toxic? Haloo, one person must be sober or else this thing happening between the two is death. This kind of push and pull and living someone else’s life is bullshit. Justin, I am a single mother of 5 children from different relationships, and I am much older than Kora. I would ask you in the name of God to leave this girl alone.

“And for Kora, stop this bullshit, you will swallow your tongue, my daughter. Men are not emotionally attached to children. I don’t say they don’t love their children, but the pain you feel while fighting for the children is double that of a man. If I were you, I would try to make peace. See, Justin has now de-harmed you, that’s men. My baby daddy also told me he doesn’t want to see any man post photos with his son. It’s a men thing, but it has no weight, he is just reminding you that he has shares and say over his children, oh yes, he contributed.

“Again Kora, if you expect Justin to take half responsibilities of the children, he has the right to dictate how he wants his children handled, whether he is malicious, bitter, or genuine. You can take this to the bank. I find both of you very toxic on this parenting issue, and it looks like both of you need help. I swear you both were never friends; you were dating your enemies, both of you were sleeping with an enemy.

“Kora, I am 43, and my baby daddy still makes me cry. My son is 15, my other son just turned 11. Up until yesterday, I still burst into tears. This co-parenting needs maturity, patience, and understanding, not thorax. Wait, you are asking for financial support from fans to support a legal case. Fans are not your family. As a celebrity, they loo.”