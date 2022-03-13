



By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

INDIGENES of Oke-Oroma Village Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State has protested against alleged plans by the State Government to forcefully, send them away from what they claimed is their ance.



The spokesman for the elder’s forum of the Village, Monday Omoroguiwa alongside others who addressed Journalists, in Benin City, appealed for quick intervention to abate the impending hardships the action could place on the inhabitants.



In a statement addressed to the Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Marcus Onobun noted that the land in question had been developed by its people, just as he appealed to the legislature to act as an arbitrator to both parties.

The statement, however, noted that, “although there is no formal document from the state government notifying the community of the recent developments, we have become aware of government moves to act due to our proactive propensities.”



Responding on the part of the state government, the Managing Director, Edo State Geographic Information Service, EDOGIS, Architect Frank Evbuomwan who admitted that the government acquired an expanse of land in that area however, denied any knowledge of the state government hunting the inhabitants of Oke Oroma or anyone else in that area.

