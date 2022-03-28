The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has been commended for his courage in joining the governorship race in the state.

This commendation was given by the leader of the oil-rich Odidi Federated Communities in Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnny Aribigha, following the news that the deputy governor has purchased his nomination form.

Otuaro had on Friday, picked his nomination and expression of interest form to contest for the governorship position in Delta.

“Within the past eighteen months, I have consulted our elders, women, youths, and critical stakeholders across the state to run for the office of the Governor of Delta State in 2023.

“The outcome of these interactions and discussion is what forms my campaign theme: “Build Better for Delta”, which represents their yearnings and aspiration, hence to unlock and maximize the massive industrial potentials of our state and promote peace and oneness that savour the beauty of our unique cultural diversities”, Otuaro was quoted to have said.

Aribigha, a chieftain of the People Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, noted that the deputy governor was qualified and capable to succeed his boss, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, having worked with him for more than six years now.

According to him, Otuaro has committed a great deal of his life in the service of the state as a deputy governor with a deep sense of responsibility, and therefore, should be supported to take the plum job of building a better Delta