By Soni Daniel and Idowu Bankole

The Economic and Financial crimes commission, EFCC has arrested the immediate past Gov of Anambra state, Mr Willie Obiano at the Lagos airport at about 8 pm, while he was trying to flee Nigeria to Houston Texas in the USA

Details of the arrest are currently sketchy but unconfirmed sources claimed it is connected to financial impropriety while in office.

The former governor is said to have been arrested by eagle-eyed operatives of the EFCC while trying to escape Nigeria for Houston in the United States of America on Thursday night.

The Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest to Vanguard late night on Thursday.

Wilson said the ex-governor had been detained in Lagos pending fuether actions by the anti-graft agency.

Recall that Vanguard had reported on November 24 2021, that the EFCC had placed the ex-Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, on a watch list, a move described by the state government as laughable.

Since coming into office in 2013, Governor Obiano has never been linked with any scam or fraud-related controversy but his sudden placement on the EFCC watch list raises serious concern among his followers and political associates.