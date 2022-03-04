By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE immediate past Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono has emerged as the new Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund.

He replaces Prof. Sulaiman Elias Bogoro whose 5-year tenure will end on 18th March 2022.

A statement by the Federal Ministry of Education, through its Director, Press and Public Relations, Bem Goong on Friday morning, said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Echono to take over the affairs of the Fund as new Executive Secretary.

The statement read: “President Muhamadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Arc Sunday S.T. Echono as the new Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

” He takes over from Prof. Sulaiman Elias Bogoro whose 5-year tenure will end on 18th March 2022. Described as an accomplished technocrat, Arc Echono brings to the job, a diverse wealth of experience spanning Infrastructure, business administration, procurement management, ICT, and the education sectors.

” Prior to his appointment, he had served as Permanent Secretary Fed. Min of Education and Member, Board of Trustees of TETfund among other important National assignments.”