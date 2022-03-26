.

A former Ogun Governor, Chief Gbenga Daniel, says sceptics will be proven wrong at the end of Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention.

Daniel told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday at Eagles Square, Abuja, the venue of the convention, that APC was a great party.

”APC is a very big party. We are going to have a safe convention at the end of the day,” he said.

The APC chieftain said that the exercise would be successful, while the outcome would be acceptable to all.

The former governor said, ” Where there is consensus, it is okay, and where there is none, the election will peacefully hold.”

According to him, all the ‘big names’ in Ogun are in APC.

”’ We are one family,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria