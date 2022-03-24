A former Deputy National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon.Victor Giadom, Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu and Mr. Felix Morka have been adopted as consensus candidates for the National Working Committee, NWC, by the South South APC stakeholders.

The list as signed by the stakeholders for adoption has Hon. Victor Giadom (National Vice Chairman S/S), Dr. Betta Edu (National Women Leader) and Dr. Felix Morka (National Publicity Secretary).

The trio was adopted at the last meeting of the Stakeholders held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Among those who signed the adoption include Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoudehe, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, Minister of Niger Delta , Senator Godswill Akpabio, former APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri and myformer Edo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Imasun.

Others are: Representative of the Women in the CECPC, Mrs. Stella Okotete, Representative of the South South in the CECPC, Mr. David Lyon, Senator Ita Enaga, Senator Magnus Abe, Hon.Victor Giadom and Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The Geo-political Zone shared the three NWC positions zoned to them to 1 to two states.

The National Vice Chairman South South is zoned to Rivers/Bayelsa States, National Women Leader to Akwa Ibom/Cross River States and National Publicity Secretary to Edo Delta States.

While the governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade picked the National Women Leader for Dr. Betty Edu, (Cross River), Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi picked the National Vice Chairman for Victor Giadom (Rivers State), while the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege picked the National Publicity Secretary for Dr. Felix Morka (Delta State).

However, some other candidates obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the positions.

For instance Mary Ekpere Eta, former Director General National Council for Women Development (NCWD) and Mrs. Helen Boco Effiom obtained the nomination forms to contest the office of the National Women Leader. Also the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena obtained form to contest the National Vice Chairman South South.