Nigeria’s future depends on deliberate choices

By Sunny Ikhioya

This was how Blakey Ijezie titled his keynote address on the occasion of his 6th national economic conference, held in Lekki on 16 April 2026. It has become obvious that the position we have found ourselves in today is a consequence of the choices we have made as a people: the choices we make and the choices the leadership make on our behalf. Every great revolution and development we see today in the world is a result of this factor, the same way we can link every failure to it. Even in the midst of great natural disasters, the human mind has found ways to overcome them.

For those who have been enlightened by this revelation, they have been able to progress with their societies. For us in the developing societies, it is still a big hurdle to overcome. For those critically examining the recently concluded Osun governorship election, they will see the thread in this discussion. The governor made a choice: to stand alone and leave behind all of the shenanigans of the PDP. The people also made a choice to stand with their governor, despite the threats and intimidation of the mighty federal government agents and other misguided governors of the APC. The people made a choice to vote their conscience after collecting money from politicians. At the end of the day, democracy won and it has become a reference for future elections in Nigeria. So, we can safely conclude here that the outcome of the Osun State gubernatorial election was based on the people’s choices.

Now to Blakey’s National Economic Conference: the renowned thought leader and author talked about “The Architecture of National Integrity.” Addressing an audience of policymakers, economists, business leaders, and academics, Ijezie made a compelling case that Nigeria’s developmental challenges are not primarily about revenue shortage but about “systemic integrity failures rooted in long-standing structural choices.” He went further with philosophical depth and policy clarity to say, “Nations are built or broken, not by chance, but by deliberate or tolerated choices.” He emphasized that the trajectory of any nation is shaped by what it permits, rewards, excuses, or ignores, over time forming a culture that ultimately determines national destiny.

He noted that, from the World Bank revelations, Nigeria is operating “a system under strain.” According to the findings: a significant share of national revenue is absorbed before full public accountability; thousands of financial channels remain outside unified treasury oversight; public finance flows operate within fragmented and opaque systems. He described this phenomenon as “institutionalised invisibility, where systems are structured in ways that obscure clarity and weaken accountability.” He describes “revenue integrity” as the real national challenge. Rejecting the common narrative that Nigeria’s problem is insufficient revenue, Ijezie reframed the issue: “Nigeria does not have a revenue problem. It has a revenue integrity problem.” He warned that without fixing systemic transparency, increased earnings will not translate into development. Policy reforms will continue to underperform. Economic growth will remain statistical rather than experiential.

Along this line, he also talked about “the triad of national strength.” Central to his address was the identification of three foundational pillars required for national progress: Service – prioritizing the common good; Loyalty – commitment to nation above self or faction; Discipline – consistent adherence to what is right. He noted that where these values are absent, national decline becomes inevitable. He also called for structural reforms. Ijezie called for urgent and deliberate reforms to rebuild Nigeria’s institutional framework, including: full treasury integration across all government revenues; real-time financial monitoring systems; transparent and standardized deduction frameworks; mandatory public financial reporting; institutional accountability mechanisms that eliminate opacity. It must also be noted that integrity is not enforced by speeches; it is enforced by design. No amount of propaganda can take away the reality of our situation.

Blakey Ijezie extended his focus to leadership and citizen responsibility. The keynote also stressed that transformation cannot be left to leadership alone. We have frequently debated the role of citizens in the success of nations. Some die-hards like us believe that government and leadership must set the right tone for citizens to follow, as their behaviour is the mirror and template for citizens to emulate. There is also the need to increase focus on citizenship enlightenment. It is only a badly misguided citizen who will go about destroying infrastructure that is meant for the people’s betterment, like those removing railway sleepers and destroying bridges to collect iron for recycling purposes. The government and leadership at all levels should try to bring education to the people at that basic level. When that is done, the people will be aware of their responsibilities to government. When the government brings governance closer to the people, the people respond in a positive manner. They should be able to communicate government position without any manipulation or attempt at deceit. The Osun State governor was very transparent in his lifestyle and approach to his people, and the people embraced him for what he is. Ijezie said, “What citizens tolerate, systems reflect. What citizens demand, systems eventually become.” He urged both leaders and citizens to embrace responsibility in reshaping national systems.

On the defining moment for Nigeria, Ijezie espoused thus: “Nigeria stands at a moment of decision – between opacity and clarity, between comfort and truth, between continuity and correction.” This is a weighty postulation; the opportunities for the country are limitless, but we must pursue them through clarity and transparency. We must be ready to face the hard realities, with openness from both leadership and the led. Blakey ended with an unforgettable closing, a powerful reflection that drew a standing ovation from the audience: “A nation is not destroyed in a moment of crisis. It is destroyed in moments of tolerated weakness. And a nation is not transformed by hope alone. It is transformed by the discipline of its choices.”