•Why we launched digital hub – President

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The President and Chairman of Council, the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, Rev. Canon Prof. Benjamin Osisioma says the association would leverage its newly launched digital hub to spur Nigerian professional accountants to excel.

Prof. Osisioma made the assertion on Tuesday while unveiling the first ever ANAN Digital Hub at the ongoing first session of the 2022 Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) programme in Abuja.

He said ANAN as a frontline professional body is determined to setting the pace in an era of digital revolution as the accounting professionals of the future.

The new digital hub provides a shared workspace for a range of complementary activities, where high-speed and cutting-edge technical facilities and services, event and training spaces are offered to members.

It offers to the Association and her members a robust and comprehensive customized platform for an interactive and engaging learning experience.

The hub also creates eye-catching marketing materials with additional digital solutions. It can also give members access to e-learning and exam portal and members/public access to certification courses and resources.

Speaking further on the hub, the ANAN President said the ANAN digital hub would help the association advance the science of accountancy in Nigeria, Africa and globally.

‘‘We see our drive for professionalism as an essential duty to perform, making sure that our members are equipped with professional ethics that will enable them perform at place of work.

‘‘We want them to have the skills, the three skills in professionalism: discipline, competence and integrity, the ultimate is test. With integrity, you can build and not destroy. If you put a man who does not have integrity in a sensitive positive, he may pretend to have integrity but will destroy and will never build.

‘‘So, what we are doing is to drive the triple wheels of discipline, competence and integrity.

‘‘Any accounting professional can access the hub, with repertoire of skills and knowledge which can be gained from the hub, you can write exam for online certification, access materials from all over the world, you can be the best you can be using the hub.

‘‘We are enabling professionals to be efficient, effective and impactful. I am sure this digital hub will be a critical factor to achieving our objectives.