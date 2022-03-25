By David Odama, Lafia

A group under the auspices of council of APC stakeholders in Nasarawa State has urged the former Governor and Senator representing Nasarawa south, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to the decision of the party’s hierarchy, especially that of President Muhammadu Buhari to project Abdullahi Adamu as the consensus candidate.

Chairman, Council of APC stakeholders in the state and former member, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Dr Kassim Muh’d Kassim stated this on Friday in Lafia while interacting with Journalists on the adoption of the first civilian Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the consensus candidate for APC national chairman.

“We urge Senator Al-Makura to support his elder brother and shelve his decision to challenge the president’s decision or face massive protest against his decision to go ahead with the contest against Adamu.

“Senator Al-Makura’s insistence to go into contest with Adamu even when other candidates decided to obey the decision of the party hierarchy, especially that of president Muhammadu Buhari is not only bringing shame and disgrace to Nasarawa State but shows the disobedient disposition of Almakura” the group declared

The Council Chairman who noted that the council would not wait to be dragged in the mud urged Almakura not see the contest as a do or die affair.

“When it is you, everything is right but when it is not you, it is wrong and undemocratic, that is not democracy, it must not be you all the time” the council Chairman stated.

“We in Nasarawa State are humbled by the support and solidarity of President Muhammadu Buhari and thank God for finding our father and an elder stateman worthy to lead the party at this crucial time.

Today, we stand on a threshold of history, North Central and indeed Nasarawa State has been chosen to lead a ruling party into another transition period, we thank God who found us worthy through President Buhari, the job ahead is crucial.

“APC at this crucial time needs a matured and experienced national chairman that can be advised, who will listen to views of party members and who will respect such views, and Senator Adamu can provide that service” he said

Dr Kassim who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for recognizing North Central, and Nasarawa State in particular described Adamu’s emergence as the product of good leadership, assuring the President and other APC stakeholders across the country that Adamu will administer the party with all sense of maturity and equal opportunities to participate in the activities of the party.

The group thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and other party leaders across the country for choosing a prominent son and political father of the State to lead the party as it’s national chairman.