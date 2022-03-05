Organiser of the yearly Ondo Auto Rally has confirmed that the 5th edition of the multi-event car racing show will be staged from April 16th to 17th, 2022 at Akure and Ilara-Imokin in Ondo State.

Adeoye Ojuoko, President of Work and Play, the group organising the event said it has received a number of endorsements, especially from the host state government and has also attracted new partnerships that will unveiled before the event gets underway next month.

“The Ondo Auto Rally has never been received as we are being received this year. Th state government and all the governments arms that should give us support in the host state have been supportive so far and it goes to show the level of interest and value that the event has generated in the state since it debuted.”

Ojuoko said that the event has become of the top tourist events on the calendar of the state, “we have had people join us from virtually all the geo-political zones of the country and its also risen to become a major rallying point for the Auto Racers in the country.

More than 60 racers from different racing clubs across the country have signed up to be part of the weekend event.

Ojuoko said that the opening day April 16 would feature an on-road race which would be flagged off at the Government House, Alagbaka in Akure while the off-road race would he staged at the specially built off-road tracks at the Smokin Hiills Golf Resort at Ilara Imokin.

According to Ojuoko, highest safety measures are being put in place to ensure a hitch-free event.

“The Nigerian Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Amotekun has assured us of their full involvement, as in the past. We also have all our participants sign up to best racing practice including standard procedures and checks for all participating persons and vehicles.”

He also confirmed, the Health and Safety Policy, and the special insurance coverage that Work and Play has penned for security of the event, participants and their valuables.

The winners of the races will win cash prices, while other activities like drifting, Treasure hunt and Archery have all been included to keep guests and friends entertained on the sideline.

