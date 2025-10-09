9 die, 2 injured in Lagos, Ondo auto crashes

By Dayo Johnson & Olasunkanmi Akoni

No fewer than nine persons lost their lives, while two others sustained injuries in separate auto crashes in Lagos and Ondo states.

In Ondo State, five persons were confirmed dead, while two others were injured in a fatal accident at Ilu-Abo, along Oyin Junction in Akure North Local Government Area.

An eyewitness said the crash involved a Nissan Sunny car and a DAF tipper truck.

Confirming the incident, the State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Samuel Ibitoye, said seven persons were involved in the crash — five died, including one male adult, three female adults, and one female child, while two others were injured.

Ibitoye attributed the cause of the crash to over-speeding and advised motorists to adopt defensive driving, especially during the ember months.

According to him, the remains of the victims have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo.

He added that the command has continued to engage tipper drivers and other motorists on the need to maintain their vehicles and drive responsibly to prevent accidents.

“During these ember months, the roads are busier. Motorists must obey traffic rules and exercise patience to avoid unnecessary crashes,” he said.

Similarly, in Lagos, four persons lost their lives in a multiple crash on Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, at the Ogun-Lagos border.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the fatalities, saying the crash involved five trucks — a mini truck loaded with cartons of crackers, a fully loaded heavy-duty truck, a 40-foot container truck, a trailer conveying sardines, and a private tow truck.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the multiple collision, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, was caused by a mechanical fault and reckless driving, resulting in the trucks ramming into one another.

During the crash, the head of one of the articulated vehicles detached and plunged into the lagoon below the bridge, trapping the driver and his assistant inside.

The incident caused heavy traffic gridlock as the vehicles blocked the outward Lagos lane, prompting emergency responders to divert traffic and control the crowd to prevent further accidents.

“Unfortunately, four fatalities occurred—all adult males, including a police officer. Two died at the scene, while the other two were confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

The bodies were recovered and evacuated by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, while two of the wrecked vehicles were moved to OPIC for safekeeping.

A low-bed truck laden with bags of sugar was also recovered and handed over to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA..