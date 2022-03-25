By Dirisu Yakubu

Bauchi State Governor’s lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, Thursday, played host to the Bala Mohammed Vanguard, BMV, a political pressure group, which earlier in the day, purchased the N40 million Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the governor.



The BMV members, dressed in T-shirts and face caps bearing the image of Governor Mohammed, besieged the lodge, urging the former Federal Capital Territory, FCT, minister to accept the challenge of rescuing Nigeria from what they called the grip of leadership deficit.



In a brief address before the presentation of the forms, Director-General of BMV, Mohammed Jibo, narrated how the group had been on the trail of the governor to join the PDP Presidential race.



Also speaking, Charity Anthony, Woman Leader of the group, extolled the leadership qualities of Mohammed, explaining the reason the group picked him from the pack of 2023 Presidential aspirants.



“Today, BMV has honoured you because we see you as a leader with passion for humanity. We consulted widely and we found out that you are the potential this country needs. You are destined to rule this country. We will vote and defend our votes and our leaders are ready to work for you.



Responding, Mohammed, almost in tears, described the day as momentous.

He said: “On my own, I may not have come out but what BMV has done for me today has given me the impetuous to offer myself to serve.”

Tambuwal

Similarly, the Group of Concerned Nigerians for Tambuwal also, yesterday, purchased presidential nomination forms for Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.



Coordinator of the group, Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN, advanced reasons for rooting for the Sokoto State governor, adding: “He is young and vibrant and can take us to the promised land and PDP is the platform that can actually actualise this if we get to do things right.



“Nigerians need him at this time. We are not lacking in strong leaders, we are lacking in people that understand the politics of Nigeria.”

Anyim

Also, a coalition of 350 groups, yesterday, stormed the secretariat of the PDP to procure expression of interest and presidential nomination forms for former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim.



Addressing newsmen at the PDP secretariat, Mayor Samuel, who read a statement on their behalf, said they chose Anyim based on his competence, experience and readiness to make a difference.



“On behalf of the members of the over 350 support groups and partners scattered all over the world, who are driving the Greater Nigeria 2023 Project for Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim’s presidential campaign, I am immensely delighted to address you on our mission to the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, today.



“We did not obtain the forms on behalf of Anyim, we purchased the forms for Anyim to demonstrate our unshaken confidence in his capacity and suitability to lead Nigeria at this point in our history.”



“The events of the last few weeks and the bitter experiences ordinary citizens have been subjected to have terribly shaken the confidence and faith of Nigerians in the ability and commitment of the leadership of this country to protect the lives and cater for the needs of Nigerians.



“If by 2023, Nigeria fails to get the leadership question right, the future will be very bleak. We have therefore, decided to throw our hats in the ring by getting directly involved in the process of choosing who will be the candidate of the PDP, the party Nigerians are hanging their hopes on for a secured, peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria come 29th of May 2023.



“In order to ensure we get it right this time, we have decided to lead other support groups and partners of Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim to purchase the forms for him to contest in the PDP presidential primary election.



“We took this step because we are convinced that Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, has the capacity, competence, experience, exposure, temperament and humility to provide the quality of leadership Nigeria needs now to pull our country back from the brinks.



“Sen. Anyim understands Nigeria, the peculiar challenges we are presently facing and has the capacity to find solutions to those challenges.



“We are glad that he has offered to lead the charge to rebuild, reunite and reposition Nigeria. We, therefore, call on all Nigerians of goodwill to rise to the challenge and join hands to ensure Sen. Anyim wins the presidential primary of the PDP and ultimately becomes the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by May 29, 2023, by the special grace of God.”