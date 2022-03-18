A socio-political activist and critic, Adesunbo Onitiri, yesterday, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct the 2023 general elections by the rules and constitution of the country.

In a statement, Onitiri said the elections must be credible and transparent to eschew anarchy and any unnecessary constitutional crisis.

He said: “The democrats and patriots in Nigeria wish to implore INEC and its officials to let the votes of Nigerians count in 2023 as this will determine the continued existence of our country.

“The coming elections in 2023 must be credible and transparent. This is the only panacea to the peace and stability of our country. Where there is no fair play and justice, certainly there will be no peace.”

He said lNEC should beware of the antics of the politicians, who might want to play their dirty games or bamboozle the electoral umpire to tamper with the wishes of the citizens, as he also urged INEC to obey all court orders and adhere to the electoral guidelines, and the constitution, just as it (INEC) has urged the two main parties the All Progressives Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to do.”