2027: HPM targets six million votes for Hashim in North-West

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

The Hashim Progressive Movement (HPM) has set a target of at least six million votes for Accord Party presidential candidate, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, across Nigeria’s North-West region in the 2027 general election.

Hon. Aminu Aminu, HPM coordinator and Accord’s senatorial candidate for Jigawa Central, announced the target, saying the movement was mobilising supporters across the seven states of Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara.

“We will prove he is our own in this region and the face of the New North,” Aminu said, describing the campaign as an effort to demonstrate Hashim’s connection with the region and his appeal as a presidential candidate with a national outlook.

“This is a homecoming. For decades, the North has searched for a leader who understands its people and their challenges while offering a national vision for all Nigerians. We believe Dr Gbenga Hashim represents that possibility,” he said.

Aminu said HPM’s mobilisation strategy would involve ward-to-ward and door-to-door engagement, with youth and women mobilisers working alongside Accord’s legislative candidates to strengthen the party’s presidential campaign.

The movement plans to link its presidential mobilisation efforts with Accord’s senatorial and House of Representatives candidates to improve coordination and expand grassroots engagement across the region.

“We are connecting presidential hope to grassroots reality,” Aminu said.

He added that the movement believed voters were seeking practical solutions to insecurity and economic hardship, issues on which Hashim had continued to outline policy proposals.

The six-million-vote figure represents HPM’s stated target for the North-West ahead of the 2027 general election.