The All Progressive Congress AC, Presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has described himself as the most qualified to become the president and would not give the excuse of failure if voted into power.

Tinubu said this during his presidential consultations with traditional rulers in Ondo state.

He met with the traditional rulers across the three Senatorial districts in the state.

According to him “It is true that I want to contest the 2023 presidency. I want to win the election for our people.

He promise that he would not give any excuse for failure but a purposeful leadership that would make the country a better place

“When I rule for eight years consecutively I will drop it. The smartest and someone with the most followers will take over from me after I finish my term.

“I’m seriously bothered about the development of Nigeria. I was behind Mimiko for two years to claim his mandate. For Fayemi, I stood with him for three while trying to take his mandate. For Aregbesola, it was three years and ten months.

” I don’t run away from the battle. I’m very particular and passionate about democracy. During MKO we tried but we could not get it. When they came to meet us we seek your support and Buhari became the President.

“I have informed Buhari so that people would not say who did I inform before taking the decision.

” I’m the most qualified to become the president. I will ensure that our children get employed, there will be industries and all-around development across the country.

“Inform everyone that I want to contest. I will make Nigeria be more developed than Lagos.

“It is a pity that ordinary brake pad Nigeria cannot produce. I will turn Nigeria around for good.

“All I seek are your prayers and support for me to become the president. It is your son that wants to contest and I’m that your son.

Speaking at Okitipupa, Tinubu said that religion and ethnic division was part of the problem confronting the country adding that there was no division in Lagos State and that was why the state was thriving.

“Lagos State was the worst state in Africa when I became governor, we generate meagre revenue then but we did our best then but look at Lagos now, it generates over N40 billion in revenue

“Division is one of the problems in Nigeria too but there is no division in Lagos because any tribe or religion is welcome as they can contest and win elections and that is why Lagos is thriving.

“Nigeria has the potential to compete with Russia in oil and gas exploration, if we harness our resources properly and if there is stable electricity, Nigeria will also compete with other nations in manufacturing.

“I am here to seek the blessing of our royal fathers for my Presidential ambition because I know where the problems are and if given the opportunity in 2023, Nigeria will be ranked among the best nation in the world.

He said that Nigeria will compete favourably with Russia in the exploration of oil and gas if it’s natural resources is properly harnessed.

Tinubu said that the country was blessed with abundant natural resources which are yet to be explored for the country to be ranked among the best economies in the world.

He noted that if Nigeria can generate stable electricity, it would be able to compete optimally with other developed nations in manufacturing.

Speaking on behalf of the monarchs in the central Senatorial districts, the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi wished him well and prayed for his success.

Oba Fredrick Obateru-Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugboland, who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers in the Southern Senatorial district, said that Tinubu has the charisma and ability to turn the country into a better place adding that all the traditional rulers in Ondo South has blessed and endorsed him for the number one job.

