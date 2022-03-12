By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Ahead of the Presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governors of the 36 states are desirous of producing the President in the 2023 poll, Sunday Vanguard gathered at the weekend.

The decision of the governors was reportedly agreed upon at the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, NGF, with an understanding that Presidential candidates of the two major parties be picked from among the governors.

Sources within the NGF hinted at the weekend that the state governors had reached a consensus that one of them, regardless of the party, should emerge as the next President of the country, following their insistence that state governors possess the knowledge and experience to salvage the country.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the development is partly the reason governors are bent on controlling party structures in their respective states.

“I can tell you that the governors of the 36 states have reached a consensus that one of them should emerge as the next President of the country.

The governors have been meeting and consulting on producing the Presidential candidates of both the APC and the PDP and the consultations have reached a very advanced level. In a matter of days, the governors will make a formal declaration in this direction”, an NGF source said.

It was learnt that this is the main reason the state governors in the APC are insisting on retaining the control of the APC’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) ahead of the party’s National Executive (NEC) meeting next Thursday in preparation for the National Convention later in the month.

In the opposition PDP, the governors are said to have intensified consultations among party leaders ahead of the PDP national caucus meeting scheduled for Monday in Abuja as well as the Party’s NEC meeting on Tuesday.

The PDP is expected to reach important decisions, including zoning as well as its schedule of activities and guidelines for the 2023 general elections at the two crucial meetings.

The source in the NGF however added that following the decision, the governors may have to support any party that takes its candidate from their forum, in the likely event that one of the political parties picks its candidate that is not a governor.

The governors are expected to make formal presentations to their parties ahead of the Presidential primaries.