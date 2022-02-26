BY BUNI SOFOLA

Facing the menopause is one of the harrowing experience an older woman would rather do without. But face it she must.

The menopause marks the end of a woman’s fertile years. While some women said through the turmoil, for others, the change can make life very tough. Around eight out of ten women will experience symptoms such as anxiety, vaginal dryness, depression and hot flushes – and they can last for years.

When Christies menopause started, she recounted that: ‘My periods had tailed off, and my mood got progressively worse. At work I felt stressed out. I was irritable at home, snapping at my family over silly things. Right now, I’m still having hot flushes and night sweats which leave me exhausted. If this is the menopause, how am I meant to cope with it? According to a gynaecologist, “The average age of going through the menopause is 51. And your symptoms do point towards the menopause. It can be unsettling, but there’s a lot you can do to make it easier,” she ten gave a few suggestions:

Speak up: See your doctor if your symptoms are impacting on your life. Your doctor will be able to talk you through your options, such as HRT (hormone replacement therapy). It’s not for everyone as it can carry a small increased risk of breast cancer, strokes and blood clots. Your doctor can assess you suitability. Starting an open dialogue with mum, sisters and aunts will mean they can offer tips and hints on how to get through it.

Keep cool: Hot flushes can be embarrassing and uncomfortable. Keep a record of what triggers one, such as stress, alcohol, certain food… When a flush starts, take slow deep breaths through the nose and out through the mouth. Night sweats can disturb sleep, so try keeping a fan in your room. Cotton is best for sheets and pyjamas.

De-stress: Anxiety, stress and depression are common. Try mood-boosting activities such as yoga, tai chi or meditation. Not only will they help you relax, they’ll help you sleep too. If you opt for more vigorous exercise, try and do it at least three hours before bed, so you have time to wind down.

Use it or lose it!: Memory blanks can be disconcerting, but it’s important to fight ‘fuzzy’ thinking and keep your brain active. Challenge yourself by learning a language or skill, or starting a new hobby.

Sexual healing: A staggering 84% of menopausal women find sex painful due to vaginal dryness unsurprisingly, many women face a drop in libido, which in turn causes relationships to suffer. Avoid washing intimate areas with soap and shower get as these can make dryness worse. Use warm water or soap-free cleanser. Lubricants such a Sylk, K-Y Jelly and Replens can help too – you’ll find them in pharmacies.

Embrace: Look on ‘the change’ as an opportunity to re-examine your body and general health, and make some positive changes. Eating a wider variety of food groups, or more unprocessed foods is a good way to start feeling better. And embrace not having to worry about periods – or getting pregnant!