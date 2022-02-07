BY BENJAMIN NJKOU

A US-based non-profit organization, Liberty Family Foundation,LFF, has donated $31,700 USD to The Candlelight Foundation to secure a five-year lease on a property in Surulere area of Lagos State.

The property is meant for The Candlelight Foundation’s soup kitchen ,where meals are shared freely to the poor people in the community. .

The LFF is a private family NGO founded in the US. The foundation believes in giving back to communities locally, nationally, and throughout the world.

The founder,and technology mogul, Mr, Michael Liberty made the donation through the LFF in honour of his late mother, Mary “Mae” McCarthy Liberty.

He described Mae, as she was fondly called by her admirers, as a generous and cheerful soul who always helped those in need.

According to Mr. Liberty, the mission of the LFF is to help those in need and inspire other civic leaders and individuals to do the same, thereby, improving the quality of life for all.

As a multi-faceted entrepreneur, who has built his fortune and success through his remarkable vision and diversified approach towards creating cutting-edge niches in numerous industries, Mr. Liberty has delved into real estate, textile, retail, and technology over the course of three decades.

Most recently, Mr. Liberty set his focus on launching Virtual Banking Network (VBN) which is a cloud-based enterprise software network that solves real-world problems for financial operators and their customers.