By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator Uba Sani, representing the Kaduna Central District has debunked social media rumours of his suspension as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

He described the rumour as unfounded, mischievous and fake.

“My performance in the Senate is unassailable. My link with my constituents is unbreakable. The Leadership of the Senate and my distinguished colleagues have total faith and belief in my abilities. My further progress in politics is in the hands of God. No amount of fake news can stop what has been divinely ordained,” he said.

Uba Sani who said his attention was drawn to a report on social media that the Senate Committee on Finance was set to suspend him as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, however dismissed them as concocted, mischievous and badly crafted fake news.

“I would have ignored this patently laughable and contradictory hatchet job but for the fact that the undiscerning may fall for this deception if the facts are not put straight,” he said.

He explained further that

“in their haste to execute their devilish agenda, they failed to get their facts right. I chair the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, not the Senate Committee on Finance. My Committee is a united family. We have over the past two and half years collectively discharged our functions and responsibilities harmoniously.”

” Our committee is regarded in the Senate as one of the most innovative and impactful committees. We have made tremendous contributions to the stabilization of the banking sector and our economic recovery efforts,” he said.

He explained that since assumption of office as Chairman, he has adopted the inclusive and participatory approach and has been transparent and accountable to members.

“We have been forthright in carrying out our oversight functions. We have however always strived to forge partnerships with relevant financial institutions in order to grow and develop our economy,” he said.

To demonstrate the unity and solidarity among members of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Uba Sani said they have just finished sitting at the Constitutional Review Roundtable which was held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, where they exchanged notes and agreed on many positions.

“That is how we have always worked in the Committee. The idea of disunity or attempt to move against the Chairman only exists in the imagination of mischief makers,” he said.

The Senator said he was aware that the news of the so-called “suspension” is the handiwork of political forces bent on degrading his political stature and positioning themselves for higher office, saying they are mistaken.