The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, monday, paid a condolence visit to the Murray-Bruce family at the family’s Thorburn Avenue, Yaba, Lagos residence, to commiserate with them over the death of their mother and matriarch, Madam Margaret Murray-Bruce.

On hand to receive the APC Presidential aspirant during the condolence visit, was Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Guy Murray-Bruce, and Mr. Millie Murray-Bruce.

This is one of the first social calls made by the former Lagos state governor since his return into the country from a brief trip abroad.

In the same vein, Oyo state APC frontline politician Senator Adesoji Akanbi, reeled out an emotional condolence message to the Bruce family on the recent loss of their mother, Madam Margaret Murray-Bruce, who lived to a ripe age of 95 years old.

“On behalf of myself and my wife, please accept our heartfelt condolences to the Murray-Bruce family on the passing of your accomplished mother and matriarch, Margaret Murray-Bruce, at a ripe good age of 95.

Senator Adesoji Akanbi, the Okanlomo of Ibadan recalled his relationship with Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, the Founder of Silverbird Group, while together at the 8th Senate:

“We have been close for quite a while now and we were indeed an item together while at the Senate. May God grant him and his entire family, the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

“The loss of a mother is always emotional because, somehow, we all are usually attached to our mothers,” the ebullient Senator added.