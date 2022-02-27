Aminu Tambuwal

By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

Sokoto state students were among the five thousand Nigerian citizens in Complicit Ukraine before the Russian Invasion.

The state Governor, Aminu Wazuri Tambuwal while holding virtual discussions with the students in trouble in Ukraine yesterday reaffirmed that the state government is making adequate arrangements to ensure the safety and protection of its students studying in the Republic of Ukraine despite the Russian Invasion.

” The safety of our students in Ukraine is paramount, and we are constantly in touch with them through the Nigerian embassy ” but the commencement of Airlift will not be possible as today Ukraine airspace is not safe and conducive for Airlines operating”.

” All our students in Ukraine are in good spirit and we are willing and determined to bring them home as soon as a safe corridor is provided for flights to resume”.

“We however call on parents not to panic with the happenings in the republic of Ukraine as a result of Russian invasion, the state government is doing everything possible to ensure the protection and safety of their wards studying in foreign lands aside Ukraine.” Says the Governor.

The Nigerian foreign minister Geoffrey Onyema while reacting to the situation of Nigerian citizens stranded in Ukraine said efforts are being made to ensure the protection and safety of Nigerian citizens not only those in Ukraine but all over the world.

.

” We have 5000 documented Nigerian citizens living in Ukraine even before the start of the war, and we are yet to hear anything bad against them.”

“The Nigerian government is routinely in touch with the Ukraine embassy in Nigeria on the safety and well-being of our citizens and the Embassy assured us that our people would be safe, secured and as soon as situation warrants they would be allowed to come home if they so wish,” says Onyema.