By Adesina Wahab

The Founder of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, Dr. Olumide Phillips, and members of the school’s board have stepped down from office. Phillips served as the Chairman of the board.

The retirement of the board members and their chairman was contained in a statement signed by Tomi Borisade on behalf of the school in Lagos yesterday.

The statement read, “The founding members of the Board of Governors including the Founder and Chairman of the Board, Dr. O. Olumide Phillips, who have worked tirelessly over the years to develop outstanding children both in and out of the school, have chosen to retire and pass the baton of change to a new generation of seasoned professionals who will run with the vision, leadership passion, commitment and values they have worked rigorously to establish.

“This will also enhance communication and effectiveness with the Parents Teachers Forum. Their good works cannot be allowed to go in vain and they are keen to ensure that”

On the death of Sylvester Oromoni, 12, a student of the school last November, the statement further read, “May God grant the Oromoni family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. We pray we will never experience such an unfortunate incident in our community again. Sylvester’s demise has left all of us at Dowen College deeply saddened.

“Our students, staff, and community have been affected by the news surrounding his passing and we find ourselves navigating unchartered waters.”

The school said it was working with the Lagos State Ministry of Education and taken on board their guidance and suggestions with regard to various areas of improvement.

and promised to implement infrastructural changes to the hostels and school facilities to enhance safety and oversight within the school premises.

Meanwhile, the management of the college is eagerly awaiting the directive to reopen from the Lagos State government.

The school was shut down last December following the protests and outcry that greeted the death of Oromoni and when the government wanted to reopen it early this year, it changed the decision at the last minute.

It was gathered that a lot of consultation has been going on between the management of the college, the state government and family of the deceased to find an amicable solution to the issue.

