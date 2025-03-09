Parents raise concerns over suspected diphtheria outbreak at King’s College, Lagos

School, PTA Assure Collaboration with Health Authorities

By Chioma Obinna

Parents of students at King’s College, Lagos (KCL), have raised serious concerns over a suspected diphtheria outbreak in the school, with reports of students being hospitalised.

Findings by Vanguard revealed that officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) have visited the school for assessment and issued safety guidelines.

Some parents and guardians fear the situation may be more severe than reported and are calling on the school authorities to provide a clear statement. They have also been issued compulsory immunisation forms by the school, to be filled and returned by Wednesday. A consent form obtained by Vanguard confirmed that the school, in collaboration with the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, is planning a diphtheria vaccination drive.

Concerned observers and parents have linked the suspected outbreak to poor sanitary conditions and a perceived lack of transparency from the school’s management. Reports indicate that students have been mandated to wear face masks, and several have been treated at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for suspected diphtheria symptoms.

“Why the secrecy?” questioned one parent. “We’ve repeatedly raised concerns about poor sanitation, inadequate food, and the state of the school clinic. WHO officials were on campus yesterday to educate students about diphtheria prevention, which suggests the situation is serious.”

Further intensifying concerns, reports indicate that some students were hospitalised in December, with one student tragically passing away.

Parents are now demanding that a full-time medical doctor be stationed at the school’s clinic.

“My son was hospitalised for over a week—it was a terrifying experience. We need intensified preventive measures and constant supervision of students’ hygiene,” one parent stated.

They are also calling on the Federal Government to improve water and sanitation (WASH) infrastructure in the school and enhance overall educational standards at KCL and other unity schools. Additionally, they have urged the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) to prioritize student welfare over concealing problems.

A relative of a student treated at LUTH expressed deep anxiety, emphasizing the need for prayers and immediate action to improve conditions at the school.

However, the spokesperson for the King’s College PTA, Mrs. Ngozi Ogbonna, has called for calm, assuring parents that the school and PTA are working closely with government health agencies to manage the situation.

She confirmed that booster vaccine doses are being administered, and students showing symptoms are being isolated and taken to LUTH for further diagnosis.

In a message to parents titled “Issue of Diphtheria Disease in Annex Campus, King’s College”, Ogbonna stated:

“As part of their efforts, the management and PTA EXCO met and contacted the relevant government health agencies, who advised that booster doses of vaccines should be administered to students.

However, some students who manifested symptoms have been isolated and taken to LUTH for diagnosis, with results awaited. Any other students who show symptoms will also be taken to LUTH accordingly, and their parents contacted for follow-up.

Delegates from the World Health Organization visited the Annex Campus this evening to assist in controlling the situation.

On this note, we urge parents to remain calm and prayerful as everything is under control. We shall overcome.”

Diphtheria, as defined by WHO, is a highly contagious bacterial infection spread through coughing and sneezing. Symptoms include fever, sore throat, and swollen neck glands. Unvaccinated children are the most vulnerable.

When Vanguard contacted the spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, she stated that she was unaware of the situation but promised to investigate and provide further updates.