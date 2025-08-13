Lagos shuts Dowen College over alleged illegal waste dumping

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has sealed Dowen College in Lekki Phase 1 over alleged indiscriminate waste disposal into drainage channels, in violation of state environmental laws.

The closure follows the state’s renewed zero-tolerance campaign against environmental infractions, particularly indiscriminate dumping of refuse, which officials say contributes to flooding. Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, had recently vowed that offenders would face strict sanctions.

Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, confirmed the action, stating that the enforcement team, working with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), sealed the school after it was reportedly caught in the act.

Gbadegesin said members of the Lekki Residents Association alerted authorities, leading to the arrest of a cart pusher who allegedly admitted being contracted by the school to dispose of its waste.