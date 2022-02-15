.

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Stakeholders in Ogun State on Tuesday raised concerns over increased instances of ritual killings in the state, calling on the state government to do the needful before the issue gets out of hand

It would be recalled that no fewer than three sets of alleged ritual killers, including a couple, were arrested by the State Police command in less than one month.

At a day sensitisation/reorientation workshop on security and peacebuilding for Ogun State students, the stakeholders expressed worry over the development, saying that the government must urgently tame the monster.

The workshop, which was organised by the Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Students’ Affairs, Comrade Azeez Amoo Adeyemi, was attended by pupils of secondary schools as well as students drawn from various tertiary institutions in the state.

In his keynote address, the State Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Dr. Samson Popoola, warned the students against get-rich-quick syndrome.

He said, “the rising waves of ritual killings and get rich quick syndrome that had held our youths and young adults hostage is the erroneous belief that rich and wealthy are the same.

“Unfortunately, it is not so that is why we have so many rich people around us but very few wealthy people.”

Also in his lecture, the Provost, Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu, Ogun State, Dr. Lukman Kiadese, suggested that such workshop must be sustained to foster continuous conversation about the subject matter.

“All stakeholders must ensure that this conversation is taken to different functional spaces like schools, students’ groups, community arenas, village squares, voluntary societies, among others.

Speaking earlier at the event, Adeyemi assured that the state government would continue to re-orientate students and engage them in more productive activities that will take their minds off criminality.

He disclosed that efforts are being put in place to take the campaign against money rituals to all tertiary institutions in the state.

