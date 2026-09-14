My mind is pure, I didn’t do it — Poco Lee speaks after UK bail release

Nigerian dancer and entertainer, Poco Lee, has spoken for the first time since his release on bail in the United Kingdom, saying he remained mentally strong throughout the ordeal because he knew he was innocent of the allegation against him.

Poco Lee made the disclosure during a video call with social commentator VeryDarkMan, which was shared on Sunday.

The dancer said his major concern while he was away was the welfare of his associates and the impact of his absence on their business activities.

“I was just being myself. God sees my heart. My only worries were about my people. Jago could not do anything business, and I didn’t want to stress anyone.

“If I was inside there and I did what I was accused of, I would have felt I was paying for my sins, but since I knew I didn’t do what I was accused of, my mind is pure.

“Nobody would have wanted to associate themselves with something like that, but Burna Boy stood by me, Jago and some of my other guys.”

VeryDarkMan, who shared the video call on social media, also questioned reports surrounding Poco Lee situation while praising Burna Boy and Rahman Jago for their support.

In the caption accompanying the video, VeryDarkMan wrote: “I just got off a video call with @rahman_jago_ and @poco_lee. I guess the next narrative will be this is AI 🤡. THERE IS A REASON WHY I BRAG WITH INTEGRITY, I AM NOBODY’S mate, WHEN I talk take it to the bank.”

Recall that Snaresbrook Crown Court had earlier fixed September 15 for plea and trial preparation in the case.

The case stems from Poco Lee’s visit to the UK in August for the Davido and Friends concert, which was held at the Crystal Palace Bowl in London on August 14.

Poco Lee has not been convicted of any offence, while the allegation against him remains before the court for determination.

Vanguard News