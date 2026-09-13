‘Mary Leads Us to Jesus’ — Ozigbo

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Thousands of Catholics and other Christian faithful from Anambra State and neighbouring states converged on Onitsha to celebrate the birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus Christ.

The event, organised by the Faithspiration Initiative, was themed, “Fill the Jars, Make Room for Fresh Wine,” drawn from John 2:1-11.

The celebration featured the 2026 edition of Ave Maria Praise, performances by gospel artistes, lectures, comedy, prayers and Holy Mass.

The event was held at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Iba Pope, Awada, Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In his opening prayer, the parish priest, Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Aloysius Maduka Agba, prayed for the success of the celebration and journey mercies for invited guests.

Agba, who represented the chief host, the Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, described the Faithspiration Initiative as a movement comprising young people and adults, including clergy and seminarians, committed to evangelisation and promoting the gospel.

He said the birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary was worthy of celebration because she was the mother of Jesus Christ, the Saviour of mankind.

Agba also commended the founder of Faithspiration Initiative, Very Rev. Fr. Dr. George Adimike, for his resilience and commitment to the initiative.

In his remarks, former Anambra State governorship candidate, Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, shared a testimony of what he described as a spiritual encounter during a religious event in Portugal.

Ozigbo urged Catholics to embrace Marian devotion and encourage children to pray the Rosary.

“I am not asking you to choose between Jesus and Mary. I am asking you to hold the hand of Mary so that she can lead you to her Son, Jesus Christ.

“Let us spread the Rosary and teach it to our children. Do not be ashamed of your Catholic faith. Do not be ashamed of the Mother Jesus gave us,” Ozigbo said.

He distributed rosaries to members of the congregation and provided his WhatsApp number for those interested in joining the Igbo Rosary and “Songs of Mary” platforms he created on social media.

Delivering the keynote lecture, Rev. Fr. Barr. Johnbosco Igwe, a Catholic priest and legal practitioner, spoke extensively on Marian spirituality.

He identified trust as one of the core spiritual qualities of the Blessed Virgin Mary, citing Luke 1:26-38, where Mary accepted God’s message that she would conceive and bear a child.

Igwe also highlighted gratitude, poverty, contemplation and resilience as other aspects of Marian spirituality.

In his appreciation address, the founder of Faithspiration Initiative, Fr. Adimike, thanked God and the Archbishop of Onitsha for supporting and approving the event.

He described the year’s Ave Maria Praise as outstanding and expressed optimism that next year’s edition would be bigger.

Adimike, who is known for his advocacy for the poor and needy, also commended Agba, popularly known as “Omere Ora,” for hosting the event in his parish.

“I am delighted that everybody is here to celebrate our Mother Mary — Hausas, Yorubas, and Igbos; Christians and Muslims. Everybody is invited to this feast because Our Mother Mary is a Mother to all,” he said.

He appreciated the priests, religious sisters, seminarians, sponsors and benefactors who contributed to the success of the event.

Among those acknowledged were Fr. Pharm. Evaristus Ezeani, Fr. Patrick Egaga, Fr. Simeon Enu, Fr. John Mary Iwe, Engr. Eric Anyamene, Hon. Dubem Obaze, Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, Sir Clement Onyekwelu, Sir Emeka Ezeotu and Prince Chukwuka Onyema.

Adimike also acknowledged members of the Faithspiration Initiative, including Charles Obinna Igwe, Kingsley Ezeudu, Mrs Amara Offor, popularly known as Achallugo, and Amara Dufo.

He further recognised the organisers, including the Awada CWO Zone, Mrs Ifeoma Onwugharam, President, CWO Iba Pope, Mrs Kate Amarachi, members of Catholic Women’s Organisations and Mrs Christiana Obumu Ukandu, who donated the birthday cake in honour of the Virgin Mary.

Highlights of the celebration included the cutting of the birthday cake and the distribution of food, bread and cash gifts to less privileged and vulnerable people across Idemili, Onitsha and neighbouring communities.

Gospel artistes and comedians who performed at the event included Sister Chioma Ezefeta, Sir One on One, Evangelist Onyeka Obiezu, popularly known as “Onye Amuma,” Onu Ndi Aguata and others.