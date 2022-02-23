A 38-year-old sales manager, Silas Nathan, was on Wednesday docked in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna, for allegedly misappropriating N3million.

The police charged Nathan, who resides in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna with two counts of misappropriation and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that Joseph Ezekiel of Ungwan Pama Area in Kaduna reported the matter at the State Criminal Intelligence Department, on Feb. 2.

He said the defendant was employed by the complainant as a sales manager sometime in March 2021.

Leo stated that the defendant dishonestly misappropriated N3million made from sales between October to December 2021.

The prosecutor added that the defendant confessed to committing the offence in a statement during police investigations.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 294 and 306 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with a reasonable surety in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that the surety must have fixed address within the jurisdiction of the court.

He also ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

Emmanuel adjourned the matter until March 15 for hearing.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria