‘We apologise for the inconvenience’, Uber exits Nigeria after 12 years of operations

By Sekinat Osundiji

Ride-hailing company Uber is set to wind down its operations in Nigeria effective Wednesday, September 2, 2026, bringing an end to its 12-year presence in the country.

The company announced the decision in an email to users, saying it followed a “thorough review” of its business operations in Nigeria.

Uber first launched in Lagos in 2014, becoming one of the major ride-hailing platforms connecting passengers with independent drivers across the country.

In its message to customers, the company said, “After a thorough review of our business, we have made the tough decision to wind down our operations in Nigeria, effective 2 September 2026.”

Uber thanked Nigerians for trusting the platform over the years, noting that its services had been used for daily commutes, visits to family and friends, and movement around the city.

“Since we first launched in Lagos in 2014, it has been an absolute privilege to be a part of your daily life connecting you with independent transportation providers,” the company said.

“We know this may cause disruption to your routine, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience,” Uber said.

The exit marks a significant development in Nigeria’s ride-hailing industry, where Uber has competed with other major platforms for more than a decade.

The company also advised users with any final account-related enquiries to contact Uber before September 23, 2026, which it set as the deadline for submitting such enquiries as it winds down its operations in Nigeria.